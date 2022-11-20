Marketing rugby's newest stars: how the Black Ferns delivered some lessons for the All Blacks

ANALYSIS: Just two days out from the Rugby World Cup final, Black Ferns stars Kendra Cocksedge and Ruby Tui held court before a packed media conference at the team’s Auckland hotel.

As they contemplated the occasion ahead of them - taking on a world number one ranked English side in front of a sell-out crowd at Eden Park for rugby’s ultimate prize - the pair riffed off one another like a seasoned comedy duo.

The subject soon turned to the unprecedented hype and interest the team had garnered across the tournament. What was it about this Black Ferns team, they were asked, that has made New Zealand public fall in love with them?

Andrew Cornaga Ruby Tui proved a fan favourite throughout the Rugby World Cup.

Tui appeared to contemplate this for a bit, before leaning in towards the cluster of microphones crowding the table in front of her.

“Obviously I am funny,” she deadpanned.

It was a tongue in cheek response, but there was an underlying element of truth to it.

A key driver behind the Black Ferns’ ability to win over the hearts and minds of the public in their daring journey to World Cup glory, were the personalities on show.

It wasn’t just Tui’s charm and unbridled passion for women’s rugby. It was Cocksedge’s chirpy energy. Skipper Ruahei Demant’s wisdom and quiet ferociousness. Stacey Fluhler’s perma-smile. Maiakawanakaulani Roos’ wide-eyed enthusiasm. Sarah Hirini’s stoicism. Amy Rule’s cheekiness. Portia Woodman’s star power.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Retiring halfback Kendra Cocksedge of the Black Ferns takes selfies with fans at Eden Park after the team’s heartstopping victory of England in the Rugby World Cup final.

Dame Julie Christie, who chaired the Rugby World Cup organising committee and knows a thing or two about how to connect with audiences as a pioneer of reality TV, was struck by how the individuality of the players shone through at the tournament.

“They are authentic because I think they’re unafraid to be authentic. They’re unafraid to be themselves, they’re unafraid to be happy and enthused and show their joy. They’re unafraid of praise. And that’s a wonderful quality,” said Christie.

“They’re unafraid physically as well, obviously. Their mindset was the exact same on the field. They were bold and took risks and had a bloody great time along the way.”

The raw emotion, passion, honesty and sheer joy on display from the Black Ferns throughout the tournament has, unsurprisingly, drawn comparisons with the All Blacks’ public image.

The All Blacks do not appear to have the same freedom to express their individuality in their environment, with NZ Rugby’s seemingly oppressive public relations arm seemingly doing its best to squeeze the personality out of the game’s stars.

Former Tall Fern Megan Compain, who worked in NZ Rugby’s commercial team for 11 years, says the marketing philosophy behind the All Blacks is based on the principle that the legacy black jersey is more important than the people wearing it.

“It’s a message that is absolutely drilled into you [at NZ Rugby]. Every new partner, every induction the message is the All Blacks brand values are it’s about the team above the individual, always respect the black jersey, no one owns the black jersey, you’re a guardian of it, your job is to leave it in a better place than you found it,” says Compain, who is now a director at sports marketing company EightyOneX.

“When you think about it from that perspective, that tradition and legacy and kaitiaki of the jersey, it must feel a bit heavy at times, a bit stifling.

“Whereas, when you think about the Black Ferns’ brand values the ones that come to mind are ‘joy and passion’, because it is a newly professional environment, and they have worked so hard to get the women’s game to the place it is now.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Tall Ferns legend and sports director Megan Compain worked in NZ Rugby’s commercial team for 11 years.

Compain, the first Kiwi woman to play in the WNBA, also points out the level of public pressure the All Blacks are under every time they take the field is unparalleled in New Zealand sport.

“There is a degree of public ownership both of rugby, but especially the All Blacks. They have been under the spotlight and scrutinised and loved and hated a lot longer, so I think there is an element of control whenever they are up in front of the media because of the constant pressure to always say and do the right thing.”

Is there the danger then, that as the women’s game continues to professionalise, and media interest and public expectations ramp up, the joy will be squeezed out of the Black Ferns?

Christie doesn’t think so.

“One reason I’m not worried is because the Black Ferns fan is a completely different person to the All Blacks fan. As far as I can see children and teens don’t exert the same pressure as 50-year-old men shouting at the ref.

“The fact that [the Black Ferns] can show their personalities is part of their unique selling point. It is a wonderful thing, and it is a wonderful thing for their future.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Black Ferns skipper Ruahei Demant of New Zealand speaks at a press conference following the team’s stunning win over England in the Rugby World Cup final.

After their myth-busting run through the tournament, proving women’s rugby is a compelling entertainment product on its own, the Black Ferns are now having their “show me the money” moment.

Hirini, a superstar of both the Sevens and XVs game, is adamant the Black Ferns’ World Cup win “has to be the start of something special” calling for NZ Rugby and corporates alike “to stand up and back us”.

“We’ve shown that we are exciting to watch, that we can sell out stadiums, that the people of Aotearoa have got behind us,” Hirini said at a celebration event for the team attended by thousands of fans in Auckland last weekend.

“If that doesn’t show what investment can do, then I don’t know what will.”

The way Black Ferns caught fire over the tournament, sparking an unprecedented level of interest in women’s rugby has largely been framed as an unexpected outcome. The result of cosmic forces after the stars aligned in the most spectacular way for the Black Ferns.

But to anyone that had been paying attention to global trends, it was not a surprise. The success of the Rugby World Cup follows a world-wide shift in women’s sport towards higher ratings, greater attendance and increased media coverage.

Naomi Baker/Getty Images England fans cheer as they celebrate the 2-1 win during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium.

“You read all these shock and awe headlines, but it’s like ‘no s… where have you been?’ We’ve been harping on about this for the past 3-4 years,” says Rebecca Sowden, another former New Zealand international, who has moved on to become a sports marketing guru and director.

Earlier this year the Lionesses ended England's major tournament drought, sweeping the sporting public up along the way, with 87,192 spectators flocking to Wembley to watch the team beat Germany and lift the UEFA Women’s Euro trophy. Closer to home, 86,174 fans packed out the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the Women’s World T20 final back in, erm, 2020.

But Sowden believes now that New Zealand companies have a local example to draw on, women’s sport will be a much easier sell.

“I do think there is something to be said for the impact of marketers and brands themselves experiencing what it feels like seeing the New Zealand public going crazy for women’s sport, whereas before they had only seen it from afar.

“From a marketing and sponsorship point of view, they now have a real reference point. I think it’s been huge for them to actually see it and finally realise the opportunity.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Portia Woodman is a genuine global superstar of the women’s game.

Evans, the long-time manager of Hirini, Woodman and Sevens star Kelly Brazier, says there has been a noticeable uptick in interest following the tournament.

“From about Sunday I started seeing the emails coming through from brands, or different PR and creative agencies who manage those avenues, and it ranges from the larger partnerships through to the campaign work that is in the market at the moment,” says Evans, the founder of athlete representative agency Cultivate Sport.

“Typically you expect that after a big cycle, we see it for instance after the Olympic Games or major tournaments have captured people’s attention, and brands naturally want to lean into it and work in that space. But I don’t think I have seen it as crazy as this.”

Evans believes the tournament will be a “game-changer” for commercial opportunities for both individual players and the Black Ferns brand as a whole.

While the likes of Hirini and Woodman are already established stars with commercial deals with genuine global brands like Mastercard and Tudor, Evans says there are opportunities for corporates to back the next generation of stars.

“When we talk about raising the profile of the players and the commercial opportunities, it is about brands leaning into the next generation players and some of those newer faces in the team,” she says.

“There’s a breadth of stories and personalities and people in that team - you’ve got the likes of Maia Roos, Renee Holmes, Joanah Ngan-Woo - and it is neat to hear brands being interested in supporting and investing in other players as well.”