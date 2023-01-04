Ten of the top rising stars of New Zealand sport under the age of 21

The production line that is New Zealand sport continues to churn them out. BRENDON EGAN selects 10 of the country’s most talented rising stars under the age of 21, who look set to dominate the sports landscape in the coming years. (Age criteria: Must be under 21 as of December 31, 2022).

John Davidson/Photosport Grace Nweke has enjoyed a remarkable start to her elite netball career and is still only 20.

Grace Nweke (netball), 20

Few Silver Ferns enhanced their stock more last year than Nweke. After gaining medical clearance for the Commonwealth Games following a late season ankle injury for the Mystics, Nweke usurped Maia Wilson as the Ferns’ starting goal shoot for the crunch matches of the tournament in Birmingham. She was outstanding in the bronze medal win over England, shooting 44 from 48, then impressed again in her first Constellation Cup series against Australia. Nweke will be the first-choice goal shoot for the Netball World Cup and will be influential to the Ferns’ chances of going back to back.

Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images Liam Lawson will swap Formula Two for Japan’s Super Formula next year, a move that will hopefully edge him closer to Formula One.

Liam Lawson (motorsport), 20

Lawson is firmly on the path to becoming just the 10th New Zealander to race in Formula One. The prodigious motor racing talent will race in Japan’s top-tier Super Formula this year after two seasons in Formula Two. Super Formula has a history of producing future Formula One drivers and Lawson will hope this puts him a step closer to achieving that dream. He demonstrated his quality last year in the Formula Two championship, finishing third in the standings, which included four race wins. The future looks extremely bright.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Marko Stamenic is one of the brightest young footballers in New Zealand and has already competed in the Champions League.

Marko Stamenic (football), 20

Talk about a steep rise. In the space of two years, Stamenic has gone from playing for Western Suburbs in the Central League to becoming the first New Zealander to feature in the group stage of the men’s Champions League for Danish club FC Copenhagen this year. The Wellington-raised midfielder took the field against English heavyweights Manchester City in the group stage, playing the full 90 minutes against the team he grew up supporting. Aged 20, Stamenic will be a key pillar in the engine room for the All Whites for years to come, adding impact off the bench in the World Cup playoff match against Costa Rica and starting against Australia at Eden Park in September.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Erika Fairweather excelled at the Tokyo Olympics and will be looking to improve on those results in Paris.

Erika Fairweather (swimming), 18

The 18-year-old from Dunedin is a young swimmer going places. Fairweather narrowly missed out on the medals at the Commonwealth Games, finishing fourth in the women’s 400m freestyle and 200m freestyle, but will only be better for the experience. She announced herself at the Tokyo Olympics, smashing Lauren Boyle's national record in the 400m freestyle, stopping the clock at 4min 02.28sec to power into a star-studded final field, where she placed eighth. “I never believed I’d be in the Olympic final, let alone in the lane I’ll be in,” Fairweather quipped after her stunning swim. She will be a name to monitor in the pool at the 2024 Paris Games.

John Cowpland/Photosport Adi Ashok has been described as New Zealand’s most talented young spinner since Daniel Vettori.

Adi Ashok (cricket), 20

Auckland legspinner Ashok has long been touted as a Black Cap in waiting and for good reason. He lived up to the billing in his Plunket Shield debut in October, capturing five wickets in his opening crack with a red ball against the Central Stags. The former New Zealand under-19 representative – who made the team at 16, is rated highly by cricket pundits and tipped as the most promising spinner to emerge on the domestic circuit since Daniel Vettori. "He was just a really good kid right from the start, in terms of work ethic and having a passion for the game and a love for the game,” Ashok’s former Mt Albert Grammar coach Tony Sail said in 2020. "And he spun the ball big."

David Ramos/Getty Images Ben Barclay performs a trick during the men's freestyle big air qualifying at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Ben Barclay (freestyle skier), 20

Freestyle skier Barclay is a young man going places in his sport. He went to his first Winter Olympics last year in the freeski slopestyle and big air, and could be a fixture for New Zealand at the Games in future years. Barclay didn’t advance to the finals in the big air, but matched it with the world’s best in the slopestyle, finishing 10th in the final. From Auckland, but now based in Wānaka, Barclay has competed on the World Cup circuit for four years, achieving career-best results with a second place at a Slopestyle World Cup in early 2022.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT New Zealand’s Sylvia Brunt dives over for a try against Wales in their Rugby World Cup pool match.

Sylvia Brunt (rugby), 19

Having just celebrated her 19th birthday, midfielder Brunt could be a cornerstone of the successful Black Ferns’ world champion side for many years to come. Last year, she debuted for the side off the bench against Canada in the Pacific Four Series in Waitākere. Brunt earned selection for the World Cup, the youngest member of the 32-player squad, and showed her potential in the team’s second pool game against Wales, impressing with two tries. “She’s going to have a massive future as a Black Fern,” assistant coach Wesley Clarke said during the World Cup. “She's very intelligent. She picks things up really quickly when you coach her, but on top of that, she's also very natural.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images George Bell is the captain of the New Zealand under-20s rugby side and could be playing for the All Blacks in the coming years.

George Bell (rugby), 20

You know you’ve got a bright future when people are talking you up as a future All Black after one Super Rugby game. That’s the kind of praise New Zealand under-20s captain and hooker Bell earned last year, but something he is taking in his stride. Growing up on a 12,000 acre sheep and beef station on the Pigroot between Dunback and Green Valley will do that. The Crusaders sure like what they see, signing him up to a three-year deal, a couple of years after shifting north from Otago. He is touted to eventually replace Codie Taylor as the Crusaders’ top rake and at 20, is still learning his craft in the front row. Bell showed his leadership qualities last year, captaining the NZ under-20s to the Oceania title in July.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Fran Jonas appeals successfully for a wicket against England in the White Ferns’ T20 bronze medal win at the Commonwealth Games.

Fran Jonas (cricket), 18

Left-arm spinner Jonas was the bolter in New Zealand’s ODI World Cup side last year, preferred over experienced offspinner Leigh Kasperek. Jonas has long been viewed as something special in cricket circles. She debuted for Auckland as a 15-year-old in 2019 and secured a New Zealand women's development contract in September 2020. Jonas played in New Zealand’s opening match of the World Cup, losing in a thriller to the West Indies, but wasn’t required after that. She has bounced back from that disappointment, impressing in the T20s at the Commonwealth Games and was a standout on New Zealand’s white ball tour of the West Indies in October. Left-arm spinners are rare in elite women’s cricket and provide a point of difference, something the White Ferns look to have in their youngster, who possesses plenty of potential.

Shane Wenzlick/Photosport Dontae Russo-Nance is attending the prestigious Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, which has produced several future NBA players.

Dontae Russo-Nance (basketball), 17

Seventeen-year-old Russo-Nance represents everything about the hoops craze sweeping New Zealand. Arguably the best men's basketballer in the country under the age of 21, the outstanding guard is earmarked for big things, which could possibly include following Steven Adams and Sean Marks into the NBA one day. Despite his young age, he played the last two seasons in the NBL for the Auckland Huskies (2021) and Tuatara (2022), taking out the league’s youth player of the year award this season.

The St Kentigern College (Auckland) phenom has taken the next step in his hoops journey, moving to the prestigious Oak Hill Academy in the United States to continue the remainder of his high school career. The Virginia hoops factory has helped produced NBA royalty, including Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, Jerry Stackhouse. “He does have NBA potential. Dontae has all the intangibles that are going to help him get there,” Tuatara head coach Aaron Young said. Watch this space.