Scottish rugby great Doddie Weir dies after long battle with motor neurone disease

Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir, whose diagnosis with Lou Gehrig's disease led to a widely praised campaign for more research into ALS, has died at the age of 52.

The Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) announced Weir's death on Sunday (NZ time).

The lock played 61 times for Scotland.

Weir was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as motor neurone disease (MND), in December 2016.

READ MORE:

* Australia beat Wales 39-34 in thrilling rugby international in Cardiff

* Why New Zealand Rugby should go early to appoint the All Blacks coach beyond 2023

* Take 5: The big All Blacks questions for Ian Foster heading into World Cup year



He used his profile to push for better research to be carried out into ALS and appealed for improved care to be given to those affected by it.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father, Doddie,” read a statement from the family via the SRU.

“MND took so much from Doddie, but never his spirit and determination. He battled MND so bravely, and whilst his own battle may be over, his fight continues through his foundation, until a cure is found for all those with this devastating disease."

Weir committed his later years to helping other people affected by MND and the battle against the condition, establishing his own foundation, My Name′5 Doddie.