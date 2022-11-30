Gore women's rugby club releases nearly nude calendar to raise money for changing shed

The Pioneer Women's Rugby team have taken matters in to their own hands to fundraise for a changing room.

Stripping down half naked for a women’s racy rugby calendar in order to get some privacy may sound a little back to front to begin with, but let’s hear Gore out.

Gore’s Pioneer Women’s Rugby Football Club have released a nearly nude calendar to catch attention and raise money for a much-needed women’s changing shed.

And boy, has it caught some attention.

“There were a few old-fashioned parents who said ‘you shouldn't do that’ and now that we have got a little bit of attention and some donations they are changing their tune a wee bit,” says club prop Leah McMath.

“As far as the club goes, all the old boys on the committee - they have been all about it.”

The women came up with the calendar after McMath went to a maternity photo shoot for a friend.

She thought it could be fun to have a “team bonding” photo shoot, and that’s where the details get a little lost about who was responsible for the “clothes optional” performance.

McMath isn’t worried about the political correctness of such a calendar or if sexualising themselves to raise money is out of date.

The New Zealand Fire Service has recently dialled back its notorious firefighter calendar this year, to a more family-friendly version.

./Stuff Crouch, Hold, Engage!

“I think when you look at the photos they are not hyper sexualised or posed, it is really natural.

“With rugby there are a lot of different body types. We need girls that can push the scrum, and we need fast and fit girls who can run the ball off it.”

The Pioneer women’s team have been back playing in the Southland competition for five years, but it has had its challenges when they play a home game at the same time as their male counterparts.

Seniority wins, and the Pioneer men were established in 1905 – a wee while earlier than the women.

So, the women are bussed to the local high school, St Peter’s College to get changed and showered both before and after the game.

They want a changing shed, for women.

McMath says the calendar will raise about $10,000, falling $240,000 short of the needed $250,000.

They are planning a singles ball at the start of next season, and McMath says there are plenty of Gore singles, of all ages too.

./Stuff Taking in the beautiful scenery of Pukerau, Southland.

Off the field McMath is a mental health support worker, and she said even her clients thought the idea was good fun.

“At work I am so kind and gentle and caring. Then I play this sport that is so physical and mean.”

The Black Ferns Rugby World Cup win this month has inspired her team and other women around the country.

”The Black Ferns were so encouraging and good for the sport.”

New Zealand Rugby has promised to put more money into the women’s game since the win.

But for now, Pioneer women are wearing the bill, by wearing as little as possible.

Calendars cost $30 and can be found on their Facebook page.