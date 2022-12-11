Sacked Eddie Jones says 'nothing off the table' as he searches for new job

Eddie Jones before against the England-South Africa at Twickenham – his last game in charge.

An unapologetic Eddie Jones has defended his coaching style and put his name firmly in the market for a new job in his first interview since being sacked as England coach.

The RFU axed the 62-year-old Australian after a series of disappointing results in November that featured a draw with the All Blacks and losses to South Africa and Argentina.

Jones has been linked to a return to Australian rugby since his exit from Twickenham, and he confirmed to the Sydney Morning Herald that he was open to all offers.

“All the critics are having their say,” Jones said. “My only response is that I have coached a certain way my whole career and I’m happy with that, and I’m not about to change anything when it comes to my dedication, expectations and determination to get things done.

“I’m not going to get into anything more than that.

“As for my next step, well I think everyone knows I love a scrap and I’m up for whatever challenge is next.

“I’m open to looking at everything in rugby and I’ve made no secret of my wish to give the NRL a go, too.

“Nothing is off the table. Nothing. It’s all about the right job at the right time and I’ll look at it all.“

Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos has already guaranteed that Dave Rennie will be the Wallabies coach until the Rugby World Cup in 2023, and Rennie is reportedly unenthusiastic about the idea of Jones being foisted upon him in a director of rugby or selector role.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Warren Gatland has a proven record in international rugby.

However, Jones’ experience makes him a candidate to replace Rennie from 2024 onwards. The Wallabies have a British and Irish Lions tour in 2025 and a home Rugby World Cup in 2027.

Jones was sacked from the Wallabies job in 2005 and also resigned just one year into a three-year deal with the Reds after a nightmare season in 2007.

However, he rebuilt his career with spells in Japan and England, taking the latter to the Rugby World Cup final in 2019.

Jones told the Sydney Morning Herald that getting fired was simply part of the job as a coach.

“In this job I’ve learnt it’s impossible to avoid being moved on,” Jones said. “It comes with the gig.

“But I’m proud of what we accomplished in my time here [with England] and I wish I had the opportunity to finish what I started.“