Sonny Bill Williams slammed for retweeting message from divisive 'influencer' Andrew Tate

Sonny Bill Williams, pictured before NRL commentary duties, is under fire for retweeting a post from Andrew Tate.

Sonny Bill Williams is facing flak for retweeting a second message from divisive social media influencer Andrew Tate, who is detained in Romania on suspicion of organised crime and human trafficking offences.

Williams first ignited a storm of protest when he retweeted a message from Tate on March 7.

The former All Black and Kiwis rugby league personality has now done it again.

Tate posted on Wednesday: If Allah intends good for someone, then He afflicts him with trials.

Williams reposted the message, with a “100’’ emoji.

His manager Khoder Nasser told Stuff on Thursday he was unaware of the SBW tweet.

He also said he was unaware of the allegations against Tate.

"I will have a look. I know Sonny does not support certain things.

"Let me get on to it and let me see what's going on.''

Andreea Alexandru/AP Police officers escort Andrew Tate (C handcuffed to his brother Tristan Tate, to the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, in February.

Tate, 36, a British-US citizen and former kickboxer who has 4.5 million followers on Twitter, was arrested on December 29 in Bucharest along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women on suspicion of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking and rape.

They have been detained in a Romanian jail for three months but have not yet been charged.

Tate reportedly converted to Islam last year.

He tweeted a phrase from the Qu’ran on March 7, which prompted Williams to retweet.

Williams, who has almost one million Twitter followers, faced a storm of protest on social media for that post and his action prompted a report in the Daily Mail.

There was a mixed response to his latest message, with some followers backing him, but the majority of respondents slamming his retweet.

A Twitter user called Adam said: “Poor tweet SBW - if you don't know who he is then it's not so bad. If you do know him, it's a tweet that will lose you a lot of respect”.

Bex Graham suggested Tate was “misabusing Allah for his own interests and means, not [because] he is committed to the faith’’.

Fish wrote: “@SonnyBWillliams Please say it ain’t so. You’ve always been such a good example of non-misogynistic masculinity. Think about how this looks to all the boys and young men that look up to you.”

Gemma Dorling said she was “actually shocked’’. “You have daughters and you’re quoting Andrew Tate ... So disappointed.”

On March 3, Williams shared a video posted by a Tate supporter, accompanied by a love heart and 'praise' emoji, in which called for the brothers to be released from jail with the hashtag '#FreeTheTates'.