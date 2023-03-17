Rugby coach urged boys to 'get' egg-throwing teens as interschool rivalry spiralled out of control

St Kevin's College first XV coach Justin Fowler was censured after a rivalry with Waitaki Boys' High School boiled over into violence.

A rugby rivalry gone wrong ended in the first XV coach and former assistant principal of a North Otago school being found guilty of serious misconduct.

The competitive streak between St Kevin’s College in Oamaru and Waitaki Boys' High School reached boiling point in June 2020 when a group of young people threw eggs at buildings and vehicles at St Kevin’s College ahead of the annual match between the two schools – known as the “blood match”.

Justin Fowler, who was then living at the school as the boarding housemaster, called police before jumping in his car – that itself had been bombarded with eggs – with his 14-year-old son.

The teacher drove past two students who lived at the hostel and asked them to get in his car to find the group.

The Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal’s complaints assessment committee alleged that when Fowler caught sight of the group he encouraged the two students to run after them.

”Go get them boys ... Go get one for the police for me,” he told them.

The tribunal heard one of the students then tackled an 18-year-old to the ground and punched him, leaving him with a broken collarbone and bruising to his chest.

When the teenager told the teacher he had hurt his collarbone, Fowler responded: “Get up, I don't care ... you shouldn't be out here causing shit, should you”, the tribunal heard, before congratulating the tackler.

A police officer who arrived at the scene described Fowler as “quite jovial” at the fact that the teenager had been caught, and was taking pictures of him as he was injured.

The decision said this happened in the context of an ongoing rivalry between the two schools and the annual interschool game.

Fowler told the tribunal he accepted responsibility for his wrongdoing but did not accept it amounted to serious misconduct.

He told the tribunal it was a “spontaneous decision made at a time when my family, my school, our students and school property were under attack. I reacted to protect those I love and care for”.

But in a scathing decision, the Disciplinary Tribunal hauled Fowler and St Kevin’s College over the coals.

The tribunal did not accept that Fowler’s actions were designed to protect students in the boarding house or his family, but rather were “done in anger and out of a desire for retribution”.

“His lack of good role modelling was also concerning. He showed the students that physical force was an appropriate and acceptable way to solve your problem”, the decision continued.

“We were also troubled by his callous response to the injured man. We view this behaviour as utterly inconsistent with his training as a teacher.”

It wasn’t just the senior teacher’s actions on June 24, 2020 that garnered condemnation. The tribunal also expressed its concern around what it said was Fowler’s lack of remorse and sense of entitlement.

“The respondent shows a fundamental lack of appreciation of the seriousness of his actions and how unacceptable it is for a teacher to behave like this.

The tribunal also wasn’t happy with St Kevin’s College’s response.

“We were concerned by what we saw as the school and principal essentially condoning and minimising the respondent’s conduct.

“We ask the school and principal to reflect on the appropriateness of how they have responded to the respondent’s misconduct.”

St Kevin’s College has been contacted for comment.

The tribunal ruled it wouldn’t be necessary to cancel Fowler’s teaching registration but instead censured him and instructed him to take an anger management course, and not to be in a position of management or leadership for 12 months.

He will also have to inform his employer, and any future employers, of the decision for two years.

Police have not laid any charges in relation to the incident.