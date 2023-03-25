How Scott Robertson and the Crusaders' winning culture went global

Scott 'Razor' Robertson on what it means to be a Crusader

The most talked-about man in New Zealand rugby sits alone in the stands. Floppy hair, an oversized brown T-shirt and a pair of jandals.

At Christchurch’s Rugby Park, the home of the Crusaders, Scott Robertson is sheltered from a frenzy of speculation about whether he’ll become the next All Blacks coach. (It’s speculation that later proves accurate with Robertson's appointment confirmed this week).

On this late summer’s day, “Razor” is quieter than usual. He’s still digesting his team’s 31-10 drubbing by the Chiefs in the season opener, just three days earlier.

“It was a good reminder of how tough this year is going to be,” he says. “After the game, we went out for dinner as a group, then I went straight to bed. Took a bit longer than normal to go to sleep. You’re mind’s on a loop, and you start to examine what happened.

“I always look at myself first. How did I prepare the coaches, the staff and the players? What happened in the game? Were we beaten on effort? Then your resilience kicks in. You just need to get on with it.”

Robertson has spent half his life at Rugby Park. He joined the Crusaders as a 21-year-old in 1996. Back then, the place was bare – “just a rugby stand, two fields, and a row of oak trees”. Robertson was a wide-eyed kid from Mount Maunganui. He arrived in Christchurch with only two questions: “Where do I train? And where do I surf?”

Almost three decades later, the grass smells the same, but Robertson’s amateur rugby is a distant memory. These days, it’s all about high performance. The Crusaders track every aspect of the players’ bodies, from their weight to their sleep. The team has five coaches, three physios, and a “world-class doctor”.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff “I’ve been part of something special,” says Robertson. “I’ve tried to leave my unique mark on this place. I want people to know that I gave everything – a piece of myself – to the team.”

But if you want to understand how the team nabbed 11 titles (most recently, six back-to-back), you have to push past the players’ hulking frames, through the media scrum, around the changing room, and into the brilliant mind of Robertson.

“I’m a storyteller. It’s my greatest strength. As a coach, your first job is to select the right people – but then, you need to connect them with each other. You need a story to explain: ‘This is where we’re going’. That’s how you motivate people,” he says.

When he became the coach in 2017, Robertson took inspiration from boxer Muhammad Ali. He chose a theme for the year: “Rumble in the Jungle”, inspired by Ali’s 1974 fight by the same name. The Crusaders reached the final, and flew to Johannesburg for a showdown with South Africa’s Lions.

“I get a bit tingly just thinking about it. Ali hadn’t won a championship for eight years, and neither had we. The story just lined up beautifully. We were in the jungle, we were in a rumble… This was real. We were living it.”

The team doctor warned the players that in the final 20 minutes, they would feel like someone was “blowing a hairdryer down the back of their throats”. At that point, they were instructed to “dig deep”.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff Robertson, left, and Sam Whitelock at Foxy’s Den, the office of Crusaders logistics manager John ‘Foxy’ Miles at Rugby Park in Christchurch.

“I was really confident that the story would play out,” says Robertson. “We just had to win two or three critical moments in that match, and we did. I had an immense sense of pride, and I knew we had started something special. I thought, ‘We could win four or five titles off the back of this.’”

“Rumble in the Jungle” wasn’t just a catchy slogan. Robertson had pulled it apart – finding inspiration in Ali’s life story, and using it to challenge his players.

“Ali was more than a boxer. He stood for something. He changed his slave name, Cassius Clay, to Muhammad Ali. He was smart, he fought differently, and he changed the way he boxed.”

Robertson seized on Ali’s two-syllable poem – known as the shortest poem ever spoken: “Me, we”. Capturing the role of an individual player in a wider team, he turned the four letters into an acronym: “Mindfulness, Execution, Work-ethic, Enjoyment”.

You might find it hard to imagine rugby players talking about poetry in the locker room. To some, rugby seems like a brutish sport for big guys who use their bodies more than their brains.

“We are big, we are brutish, and we are tough,” Robertson says. “But we do care.”

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff The Crusaders have launched a Coaching Leadership Programme in partnership with Christchurch innovator Kaila Colbin.

By her own admission, Kaila Colbin isn’t a huge fan of rugby. The American-born leadership expert has lived in New Zealand for 18 years, but didn’t pay much attention to the game – until someone explained the history of her local team in Christchurch.

“I knew that the Crusaders are a phenomenal team, but I didn’t know their backstory, which is the plotline of every feelgood sports movie I’ve ever seen.”

When Super Rugby began in 1996, the Crusaders had a shocker. They were at the bottom of the table, and lost every game except for two. In need of a shake-up, they brought in coach Wayne Smith, who realised he couldn’t rely on having big, strong, fast players – because every team had those.

“Smithy decided to focus on team culture – and specifically, belonging,” says Colbin. “They built systems, rituals, small practices and a way of communicating with each other.

“Two years later, they won their first championship, and the rest is history. They’ve won more championships than any other Super Rugby team, and had more All Blacks captains and coaches too.”

In 2016, the Crusaders launched an international academy, allowing coaches from around the world to visit Christchurch to study their methods. During Covid, this programme was hampered.

Colbin knew the same opportunity could be delivered online. Her company, Boma, developed the Crusaders Coaching Leadership Programme, an online course featuring intimate videos from four of the team’s greats: coaches Robertson and Robbie Deans, and former captains Kieran Read and Sam Whitelock.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff The programme is designed to share the Crusaders' secrets to success with high school rugby coaches around the world.

Education NZ provided $300,000 to develop this into an innovative export product. Participants are given live teaching support, and interact with each other using Slack.

“It worked beyond our wildest dreams,” says Colbin. “We’ve had 242 coaches from 24 countries take the course. People are overwhelmed by the opportunity to spend time with these legends. Kiwis don’t realise just how highly regarded this team is overseas.”

In the course, senior players explain how they build trust with teammates. One method is physical touch, says Sam Whitelock.

“There’s heaps of research showing that when you’re more connected with people, it’s easier to have hard conversations. That’s why touch is important – a handshake, a high-five, or even a slap on the bum.

“Obviously, you need to make sure that a person is comfortable with that. But when you connect in that way on a daily basis, you break down barriers. So it’s easier to sense when someone might be a bit tired or grumpy, or something is going on at home.”

Whitelock is so passionate about sharing his knowledge that he has come to Rugby Park on his day off to chat with me. He credits previous coaches, such as Deans, with building the Crusaders’ culture – by focusing on the little details.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Sam Whitelock, left, and Scott Robertson after the Crusaders beat the Blues in the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific Final.

“When you’re in a huddle, the coach should always be looking into the sun,” says Whitelock. “If the players are looking into the sun, they’re probably not going to pay as much attention, because they have sun in their eyes. They may miss one little bit of the coach’s message, which could be the difference between winning or losing the game.”

As a captain, Whitelock realised that he couldn’t have the scoreboard over his shoulder while talking to the players during a game. Otherwise, they’d focus on the score, rather than his instructions. At 202cm tall, he would take a knee or change his eyeline so the players were more engaged.

“Sometimes, a message delivered in a whisper has more effect than if you’re dominant, loud and direct. You need to work out when to change your tone and body language. Sometimes, the subtle things can make all the difference.”

Whitelock explains the Crusaders’ philosophy: “You win the game off the field.” In other words, success is determined by everything the team does before the opening whistle even blows.

“Sam’s level of reflectiveness as a leader is impressive,” says Colbin. “He is so aware of human behaviour, and thinks very hard about how to achieve the outcomes he wants.”

The Crusaders’ strategies are now being used by coaches around the world who have participated in the online programme, such as Jess Bunyard from Huddersfield, England.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff Scott Robertson and Sam Whitelock at Rugby Park in Christchurch.

“The course confirmed that what’s often labelled ‘soft skills’ – like leadership, culture and player management – are very important,” she says. “I was surprised by how open the Crusaders were about their processes. Now, I have extra tools to build my team’s culture.”

The programme’s next intake begins in May. It’s no longer just for rugby coaches, but for anyone who leads teams.

“This story is not just about footy,” says Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge. “The tools we use are just as relevant to a business selling milk powder to China as they are to a rugby team.”

Mansbridge acknowledges that words such as “inclusion” and “belonging” have become corporate buzzwords – and many people roll their eyes when they hear them. The key, he says, is putting them into action.

“When our staff and players arrive in the morning, they fist-bump each other. Some people might think that’s naff. It’s not.

“I’ve worked in corporates where there are 100 people in an open-plan office, which is supposedly about connection. But many people make a beeline for their desk. They sit there all day, only talking to the two or three people next to them.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff Foxy’s Den, the office of Crusaders Logistics Manager John “Foxy” Miles at Rugby Park in Christchurch.

“Instead, imagine if they were physically connecting with everyone in the office, and it took an extra 15 minutes to get to their desk. I bet the productivity of that organisation would be significantly higher.”

Robertson says connection is especially important because we’re living in a polarised world, and there’s diversity within each team.

“It’s the toughest time to be a coach. There’s lots of social issues, social justice, social media… We’ve gone from a suppressive culture to an expressive culture, and people want to talk about how they feel. We have to give them the opportunity to do that.”

Robertson’s own feelings are on display in the videos for the online course. When he and former coach Robbie Deans were asked, “What does it mean to be a Crusader?” both men became emotional.

For Razor, there’s much to be emotional about: he’s nearing the end of his 24 years with the team.

Sitting in an empty Rugby Park, I ask him to describe the legacy he wants to leave. He pauses for 34 seconds, and his eyes become misty. If Sam Whitelock was here, he’d point out that his coach is staring into the sun.

“I’ve been part of something special,” says Robertson. “I’ve tried to leave my unique mark on this place. I want people to know that I gave everything – a piece of myself – to the team.

“When I’m gone, it would be nice if people remember me in the same way I remember previous coaches like Robbie Deans or Wayne Smith.”

Robertson gazes into the distance, across the empty playing field and beyond. I ask what he’s thinking. This time, the answer comes quickly.

“What am I going to do next year?” he grins.