'A game for all': NZ Rugby launches 10-year action plan for women's rugby to shift 'old school attitudes'

New Zealand Rugby has launched a 10-year action plan in which it has vowed to shift outdated perceptions of women’s rugby and promote the sport as “a game for all”.

The comprehensive “women and girls in rugby system strategy” was unveiled in Auckland on Wednesday, five months after the Black Ferns won the Rugby World Cup on home soil.

That tournament was the first women’s World Cup in New Zealand when the game was catapulted into the spotlight like never before, as the Black Ferns rode a wave of unprecedented public support through to the final at Eden Park that attracted a world record crowd for women’s rugby of 42,579.

However, strategy participants advised “that not a lot of progress is being made” in the systems of women’s rugby because the sport has long been perceived as a male’s game.

Participants also raised concerns that rugby’s “culture is not suited to everyone” and “can be a bit of a boys’ club”, where women’s opinions are not valued as highly as men’s because of dismissive “old school attitudes” towards women’s rugby.

The plan also aims to improve access to participation and remove barriers for female players and coaches.

From grassroots to the Black Ferns, part of NZ Rugby’s five-point strategy from 2023 to 2033 is to change the “often unconscious and unintentional” biases that exist and increase the prominence of women in all roles from referees, coaches to governance.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Alana Bremner and Matatū celebrate their win in the Super Rugby Aupiki final.

The five points are culture, system, participation, performance and transition:

Culture: Open-minded and inclusive culture across rugby

System: Focused rugby system, investment, roles, resourcing and accountability

Participation: Women and girls participation growth and pathways fostered through innovation and flexibility

Performance: Balanced and sustainable performance outcomes for women and girls

Transition: Women and girls entry and retention in rugby through safe, supportive and confident transitions

NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said change was needed in all these focus areas.

“We have prioritised our 2023 plan to ensure all areas are supported, led and enabled. We respect that rugby stakeholders are each starting from different points, have different resources and different populations to consider,” he said in a statement.

“We look forward to standing beside our partners in this journey and seeing the sustainable enhancements of the women and girls game over the coming year and beyond.”

One long-term outcome is to have women in at least 40% of governance roles across rugby organisations by 2033.

STUFF Allan Bunting was unveiled as the Black Ferns' new director of rugby through to the 2025 World Cup (First published on February 10, 2023)

NZ Rugby was penalised last year for a lack of women on its board, losing $280,000 in Sport New Zealand funding, after it was one of only 65 major New Zealand sporting organisations to not reach the government mandated 40% women on boards quota by December 2021.

The game’s governing body is investing more than $21 million towards the strategy’s recommendations for this year.

In its key commitments for 2023 are: governance training and support systems including unconscious bias training; completing a high performance and talent strategy; increased investment from grassroots to high performance campaigns and athlete welfare and wellbeing support systems; targeted recruitment and retention of female referees; and the most critical health and safety risks for women and girls.

One high performance aspect that has come under the spotlight since the World Cup has been the future of Super Rugby Aupiki.

There were two women’s head coaches for the first time – Crystal Kaua (Chiefs) and Victoria Grant (Hurricanes) – which was significant because elite women’s rugby has lacked female coaches while shifting towards greater professionalism.

However, Aupiki’s future hasn’t yet been decided since it was introduced last year as the country’s first semi-professional women’s competition.

NZ Rugby has indicated it will expand beyond its four sides and include matches with Australia’s Super W teams from next year.