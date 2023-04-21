Special day for brothers as SBHS first XV defeat Auckland Grammar School

Mika Muliaina kicks the winning penalty from 40m out to win the game for Southland Boys’ High School first XV against Auckland Grammar School on Friday.

Two brothers have plenty of reason to celebrate following the Southland Boys’ High School first XV victory over Auckland Grammar School.

The Muliaina brothers, nephews of former All Black centurion Mils Muliaina who also played for SBHS, both played in the home team’s 18-17 home win over the big city side on Friday.

Shortly before fulltime, first five-eighths Mika Muliaina kicked the winning goal from 40m out, and for his fullback brother Rico, just playing could be considered a victory after he was treated for cancer last year. He is now in remission.

“It’s a good story that he is able to play,” SBHS coach Peter Skelt said.

It was a brutal game in which SBHS defended strongly for long periods, the coach said.

The front rowers, indeed the entire forward pack, worked hard, with captain and openside flanker Gregor Rutledge [son of legendary Southland Stags player Jason] a standout.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland Boys’ High School first XV players battle in vain to prevent an Auckland Grammar try late in the second half, setting up a barnstorming finish to the game won 18-17 by boys’ high at home.

“We have got guys who are prepared to roll up their sleeves and go to work,” Skelt said.

“We were under a lot of pressure at times.”

The team would build on the performance for the season ahead, he said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland Boys' High School first XV fans are pumped during their side’s 18-17 win over Auckland Grammar School on home turf on Friday.

The pre-season match was the first of the year for SBHS; a good victory over an Auckland school with a proud rugby history.

Another home pre-season game looms for SBHS, against King’s College, also from Auckland, on Anzac Day Tuesday at 11.30am.

This season SBHS competes in the Highlanders 1st XV Competition which begins in May.