Rugby team break 1400-day hoodoo to finally win a game

It’s taken 1400 days, buckets of liniment, and miles of tape. Now, after almost four years, what are possibly Christchurch’s most unsuccessful rugby team have finally done the unthinkable.

They won a game.

On the face of it, Hornby’s Division One clash with Oxford last Saturday wasn’t expected to herald such a significant moment in rugby history.

There weren’t throngs of spectators at the Oxford ground, instead just a few utes and a smattering of deck chairs. Indeed, the loudest cheering came in the form of sharp barks from dogs at play, rather than the supporters.

READ MORE:

* Departing coach Steve Hansen and captain Kieran Read go down as All Blacks greats

* All Blacks coach Steve Hansen spills beans on 'toughest player' he coached: Richie McCaw

* Chance for Griffins to complete unbeaten season in final Seddon Shield defence



Yet, unperturbed by the lack of fanfare, the Red Devils produced their finest 80 minutes since June 22, 2019 – a date ingrained in their memories – to beat their country cousins 25-17.

The elation was immediate – as was the disbelief as players met up for the post-game ritualistic huddle.

Hornby Rugby Football Club Hornby's Division 1 team finally won a game of rugby after 1400 days without a victory - and celebrated in style

“We felt like we had won the World Cup,” captain Will Jones-Alan said at his post-match chat with Stuff. “Everyone was ready for it … it was just karma.”

When asked what had led to this miraculous turn of form, Jones-Alan uttered one word: “Richie.”

To be clear, he wasn’t meaning the McCaw variety, but rather young ’un Richie Tupuailei, a new recruit at No.8 who has been lighting up rugby pitches everywhere.

A Crusaders under-20 squad member, Tupuailei has only played two games for the Devils but has made a big impression. On Saturday he scored two tries and made an important interception.

However, co-coach Steve Devereux put the win down to a tight team that stayed together and worked hard to improve.

“It’s definitely not the coaching,” the former Devils player said – even though his captain was quick to praise the support the team have had from their coaches.

Hornby Rugby Football Club The last time Hornby's Division One rugby team won was in June 2019 – before Covid-19 had even been discovered.

The win couldn’t have come at a more opportune time after Devereux and co-coach Wayne Hemmingson fought to keep the Red Devils in Division One after another season of losses last year.

Following the win the team celebrated in style, at one of the coach’s houses where they shared a hot tub and watched a replay of their fine efforts on the pitch before downing a breakfast of champions on Sunday.

This weekend the team are up against Ashley – who will be looking for blood after a close loss to Saracens last weekend.

But they’ll not be getting carried away after their big win, Devereux warned.

“They’ve still got to keep their feet on the ground.”