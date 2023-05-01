Black Ferns to host mini World Cup this year in coup for New Zealand Rugby

Ruby Tui is staying with the Black Ferns but will also announce the details of her sabbatical in coming days.

England and France are heading back to New Zealand this year in a major boost for the Black Ferns and women’s rugby.

Black Ferns star Ruby Tui revealed on Sunday that Aotearoa is set to play host to the new WXV competition, which is effectively a mini World Cup involving the top six test sides in the world.

While official announcement won’t be made for another day or two, Stuff understands it is a done deal for New Zealand Rugby.

“The top three Six Nations teams are coming down and we’re going to play in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland, right here in Aotearoa” Tui told The Breakdown show. “That’s huge. That’s never happened before.

“Imagine the top six nations coming over to tour just for the All Blacks. It’s a really, really exciting part of our game.”

The WXV competition is being driven by World Rugby to grow the women’s game, and NZ Rugby has been in talks with World Rugby for months about bringing it to New Zealand in October.

According to World Rugby, “WXV 1 will consist of six teams and be played in a cross-pool format, as a standalone tournament in one location, which will be determined on a year-by-year basis.

“Participating teams will include the top three teams from the Women’s Six Nations (Europe) and the top three teams of the cross-regional tournament featuring USA, Canada, New Zealand and Australia (Oceania/Rugby Americas North (RAN)).”

The Six Nations concluded at the weekend, with England, France and Wales finishing first, second and third.

The three remaining qualifiers will come from the Pacific Four Series involving the Black Ferns that takes place mid-year, with the world champion Black Ferns strongly favoured to finish among the top three.

The WXV means that the Black Ferns will play at least seven tests this year, and four of those will be at home. The All Blacks will only play in New Zealand twice this year, due to the Rugby World Cup.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images The Black Ferns celebrate winning the Rugby World Cup against England at Eden Park.

The format of the WXV competition also means that the Black Ferns will play a Rugby World Cup final rematch against England, as well as semifinal rivals France and pool stage opponents Wales.

Tui has re-signed with NZ Rugby for another two years, and admitted that the fixtures in Aotearoa were a major factor in her decision in the face of a lucrative offer from the NRLW in Australia.

“That’s another heavy responsibility I felt,” Tui said. “Do I go offshore where the value is, or try and help the next generation and work with NZR.

“I wouldn't have stayed unless I sat down with NZR and we had the conversation...another huge factor for me was hiring [Black Ferns director of rugby] Allan Bunting.

“I can tell you right now he would have had some non-negotiables that other coaches wouldn’t have had.

“NZR would have had to pull a few strings and move some budgets to make that happen. What that looks like is an increased Super Rugby competition and better resourcing our hubs, and aligning the timetable and the calendar with the rest of the world.

“You can’t pay Black Ferns more and not have any tests.”

While facing many challenges, NZ Rugby is in an investment phase with women’s rugby in an attempt to capitalise on the success of the Rugby World Cup.

The next Rugby World Cup, in 2025, will be held in England, where almost 60,000 turned out at Twickenham last weekend to watch the England-France test in the Six Nations.