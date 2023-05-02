Super Rugby team of the week: Shaun Stevenson passes All Blacks audition

ANALYSIS: New Zealand Rugby should be making Shaun Stevenson an offer that will make him forget all about the interest from the NRL.

The Chiefs standout can play fullback and right wing, but he also showed against the Crusaders that he can score crucial tries on the left wing.

The incumbent All Blacks outside backs must be looking over their shoulders as Stevenson and Emoni Narawa make compelling cases for inclusion in the All Blacks for the Rugby Championship and Rugby World Cup.

With Will Jordan yet to play this season, Stevenson and Narawa both could make Ian Foster’s squad.

Stevenson locks down the No 15 jersey in Stuff’s team of the week.

15 Shaun Stevenson (Chiefs): An increasingly good bet to wear the All Blacks No 14 jersey in their opening test of the year in Argentina.

14 Emoni Narawa (Chiefs): Like Stevenson, the Chiefs’ winger enjoyed another impressive game when the pressure was on.

13 Rieko Ioane (Blues): Not a day for backs under the hot Fiji sun, but made plenty of metres with limited use of the ball.

12 Rameka Poihipi (Chiefs): Another accurate display on both sides of the ball, while opposite David Havili was guilty of a costly bad read on defence.

11 Leicester Fainga’anuku (Crusaders): Set up the Crusaders’ first try with a powerful burst and was excellent with his kick-chase work.

10 Aidan Morgan (Hurricanes): His best game in Super Rugby, highlighted by a crucial try against a good Brumbies outfit.

9 Aaron Smith (Highlanders): His 50-22 should have set up a Highlanders win in Sydney, but they blew the final quarter.

8 Ardie Savea (Hurricanes): The Hurricanes really muscled up against the Brumbies, with Savea at the heart of it as usual.

7 Sam Cane (Chiefs): As the Springboks sweat over the World Cup availability of Siya Kolisi, New Zealanders should enjoy the sight of Cane restored to full health.

6 Adrian Choat (Blues): The unsung hero of the Blues campaign continues to make a lot of tackles, missing few.

SKY SPORT Ruby Tui is staying with the Black Ferns but will also announce the details of her sabbatical in coming days.

5 Cameron Suafoa (Blues): The Aucklanders’ pack delivered a master class in how to play the Drua in Fiji: squeeze them up front.

4 Scott Barrett (Crusaders): Finished on the losing side but produced one of the best performances by any second-rower this season. Enormous work rate.

3 Tamaiti Williams (Crusaders): Gets better every week, and the Crusaders scrum deteriorated markedly when they changed their front row.

2 Asafo Aumua (Hurricanes): Fatherhood appears to have given the explosive hooker a greater sense of maturity – and it’s showing on the paddock.

1 Ethan de Groot (Highlanders): Chewed up the Waratahs scrum, made 11 tackles and carried the ball 10 times.