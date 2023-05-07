World Rugby has already stuffed up this Rugby World Cup

The All Blacks and Ireland could both be on the plane home by the semifinals.

OPINION: Good luck to the poor referee who gets the Springboks in the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup in France.

South African fans can be so vicious – especially when unleashed by Twitter ringmaster Rassie Erasmus – that referees who fall foul of them can sustain lasting scars, as referees Bryce Lawrence and Nic Berry can attest.

But the real ire should be directed at World Rugby, who have managed the not inconsiderable feat of short-changing the competition before a tackle is even made.

The draw for this tournament is such a mess it puts its very credibility at stake. Three of the world’s top five teams (South Africa, Ireland and Scotland) are in pool B, while No 2 (France) and No 3 (New Zealand) await the two qualifiers in the quarterfinals.

It means that half of the semifinalists from the weaker the side of the draw will owe their positions to not much else than World Rugby’s decision to pick the pools back in 2020.

We shouldn’t sugar coat it: Ireland, France, South Africa and New Zealand are comfortably ahead of those beneath them.

England are in turmoil masquerading as renewal after they panicked and sacked Eddie Jones, Wales are broke and shambolic and Australia – the top ranked nation in their pool at No 7 – are pinning their hopes on a 35-year-old No 10 coming off an Achilles injury.

Those pushing the “eight teams can win this Rugby World Cup” line must either be World Rugby’s payroll or 10 beers deep.

In recent years, you can count the sides who have shown the capacity to win three big games on the bounce on two fingers – Ireland and France – although South Africa and New Zealand clearly have that capability.

Sadly, we will be deprived of two of those sides from the semifinals onwards.

World Rugby say the draw was done early for logistical reasons, although chief executive Alan Gilpin recently acknowledged “frustrations” with the draw and vowed that it wouldn’t happen again. Thanks, Alan.

In the meantime, we have to walk towards World Rugby’s showpiece event in the knowledge there is a very big, and very dark cloud hovering in the horizon, with no fair winds to blow it away.

Concern for the referees’ wellbeing is not said in jest in this social media age, and you can imagine the questions that will follow should hosts France benefit from some helpful decisions in their quarter-final against either Ireland or the Springboks.

New Zealanders have a reputation for holding on to refereeing decisions at Rugby World Cups for a decade or two, but this time the rage might not spring from this part of the world with All Blacks fans already preparing themselves for a challenging tournament.

However, the anger is coming. Two of New Zealand, France, South Africa and Ireland will be packing their bags after the quarterfinals, while mediocre England or Australia or Wales move smoothly onwards.

‘The angriest World Cup in history’ is probably not the tagline World Rugby would choose for France, but the lopsided draw might make it that way.