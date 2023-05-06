Emoni Narawa can join the celebrated list of All Blacks' brilliant Fijian wingers

ANALYSIS: It was fitting that Emoni Narawa provided the latest evidence of his talent on Waisake Naholo’s old stomping ground at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday.

In 2015, Naholo inspired the Highlanders to a Super Rugby title and played his way into the All Blacks World Cup squad. In 2023, fellow Fijian Narawa is on track to do the same with the Chiefs.

His 20th minute try was simply a joy. Yes, the Highlanders aren’t the best defensive side in the competition, but Narawa looked like he had arrived in Dunedin from another planet.

His pace, swerve and sheer athleticism left some experienced players grabbing either at fresh air or wondering what more they could have done.

If the All Blacks’ test rivals haven’t started their analysis on Narawa already, they’d better fire up their computers.

What else will they find? A terrific defender who, like Naholo, is extremely strong over the ball at ruck time. And a great support player, who popped up to play a key role in George Dyer’s try before halftime after a great break from Damian McKenzie.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Emoni Narawa beats the tackle of Freddie Burns on his way towards the tryline in Dunedin.

Naholo never consistently transferred his Super Rugby form into the black jersey – injuries also played a part – but there is a sense that Narawa might.

Perhaps Narawa doesn’t have the absolute top-end pace of Joe Rokocoko, or Sitiveni Sivivatu’s ability to beat defenders without getting out of third gear, but he is a passable amalgamation of the two, with a smart footballing brain on top.

Shaun Stevenson was up to his old tricks too, picking up another try with a clever play that he must have called, using Daniel Rona’s neat short kicking game.

And when the returning Anton Lienert-Brown joined the Chiefs’ party with a first-half try, it was Stevenson who supplied the try assist with a neat offload.

If they stay fit, Narawa and Stevenson are going to give the All Blacks edge this year. Their pack took a significant step forward last year but no one was ready to crown them serious contenders in France.

The sceptics will still say a quarter-final exit beckons at the hands of Ireland or the Springboks, but that bet looks a lot shakier after Narawa’s emergence and Stevenson’s sustained excellence – he’s been on fire since provincial rugby last year.

Will Jordan’s return gives the All Blacks another option but the jury is still out on whether he is truly a No 14 or a simply a fullback playing there. The great Ben Smith certainly feels the latter.

Narawa is a different sort of player. He’s consistently shown this year that he’s a finisher, and well as someone who can make something out of nothing.

It’s the little things as well. When he sparked a counterattack after an hour, he noticed that Kaylum Boshier slightly overran his support line. Declining to pass – it would have been forward – Narawa had the nous to recycle and maintain possession. These are the things that coaches notice.

All Blacks fans have spent the past few years picking out the flaws in the side. It has been a slog at times but Narawa and Stevenson should allow even the curmudgeons to get a little excited.