Highlanders could ask NZ Rugby for an exemption to play Shannon Frizell against Brumbies

The Highlanders may ask New Zealand Rugby for an exemption to play Shannon Frizell against the Brumbies on Canberra on Sunday as they struggle to find fit locks.

The Highlanders lost Will Tucker (head knock), Pari Pari Parkinson (illness) and Max Hicks (illness) before the loss to the Chiefs on Friday, while Fabian Holland was replaced after just 26 minutes due to a hamstring injury.

As a result, Frizell was required to slot into a locking role for the majority of the game, while fellow loose forward Hugh Renton also finished the game alongside Frizell in the engine room.

With a difficult trip to Australia looming, coach Clarke Dermody has not ruled out an approach to NZ Rugby to see if they will let Frizell play, even though he has now played five games in a row – the guideline set for All Blacks as part of their player management programs.

“We’d have to ask New Zealand Rugby nicely because it's meant to be a rest week for him,” Dermody said.

“But there's been precedent set already around guys getting runs when there’s been injuries, so we’ll have to ask really, really nicely to the powers that be.”

The Crusaders’ Scott Barrett was permitted to play six games in a row earlier in the season, paving the way for Frizell to gain an exemption if the Highlanders need him.

The All Blacks flanker has not been in the strongest form this season, but he enjoyed his best game of the year against the Chiefs.

“I thought he played well tonight,” Dermody said. “Obviously out of position for most of the game, but he got his hands on the ball a lot more, which is what we've been asking of him.

“He looked into it, defensively very accurate and then also around the goal line he was really dangerous ball in hand.”

Dermody said that Frizell was one those players who simply improved with the amount of rugby he played.

“Traditionally, he's taken a while to find form when he’s playing for us,” Dermody said. “He hasn't really had the opportunity to do that through injury, and the bye probably came at a bad time for him.

“But I think we've seen signs of it [form] tonight.”

Dermody has a number of difficult selection calls for the Brumbies game. The Highlanders face a long travel day to get to Canberra, and then have a short week to prepare for the Rebels in Dunedin the following week.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Shannon Frizell carries the ball towards the Chiefs’ defence at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday.

The game against the Rebels looks like it could effectively decide if the Highlanders have a chance of making the playoffs – likely in eighth position – so Dermody could opt to rest the likes of Aaron Smith, Ethan de Groot and Billy Harmon against the Brumbies.

In fact, it’s almost a certainty that de Groot will be rested, as he has started in every game since round three, with only a bye breaking up that run of games.

His absence will make the Brumbies game all the more challenging, particularly after the Highlanders conceded 50 points or more for the third times this season on Friday.

“We threw a lot more game at the Chiefs than we have done in the past couple of weeks, which is good but frustrating,” Dermody said. “But we just gifted them so many easy tries.

“...it’s tough when you get a hiding to pick out positives.”