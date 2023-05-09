Super Rugby team of the week: Anton Lienert-Brown will be back in black

Anton Lienert-Brown races away for his try against the Highlanders.

ANALYSIS: It’s no exaggeration to say that the difference in skill levels and option taking between the Chiefs’ and Highlanders’ midfielders led to four tries in Dunedin on Friday.

The Chiefs scored two counterattacking tries from Ineffective kicks from Thomas Umaga-Jensen, while they picked up another two from Fetuli Paea errors in contact. Game over.

Anton Lienert-Brown scored from one Paea mistake in a more-than-solid return to action for the All Black.

Wearing the No 12 jersey, Lienert-Brown was very accurate on defence, and if he stays fit he will surely be an important part of Ian Foster’s plans this year.

Ultimately, that may be bad news for David Havili, while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s World Cup dreams faded further in the Blues’ lucky win against Moana Pasifika. Levi Aumua was the big winner from that match.

Lienert-Brown gets the No 12 jersey in Stuff’s team of the week.

15 Will Jordan (Crusaders): An excellent return, although the Blues will be a more realistic guide of Jordan’s form than the Western Force.

14 Emoni Narawa (Chiefs): A 65-metre try past three defenders with barely a finger laid on him will always win our vote.

13 Daniel Rona (Chiefs): His emergence will significantly soften the blow of Alex Nankivell’s pending departure to Munster.

12 Anton Lienert-Brown (Chiefs): Certainly didn’t shirk contact in his comeback game.

11 Leicester Fainga’anuku (Crusaders): Had a field day on the back of a dominant display by the Crusaders forward pack.

10 Damian McKenzie (Chiefs): Yes, he switched to fullback relatively early in the piece, but there’s just no ignoring McKenzie at the moment.

9 Brad Weber (Chiefs): Did the rapid halfback throw in a goosey in the buildup to George Dyer’s brilliant try? Also fended off Folau Fakatava for his own five-pointer.

8 Luke Jacobson (Chiefs): His crunching defence stood out in Dunedin, as the Highlanders repeatedly ran into a white wall.

7 Billy Harmon (Highlanders): Continues to stand out in a losing team with his efforts on either side of the ball.

6 Akira Ioane (Blues): Shannon Frizell also stepped for the Highlanders, but the Blues’ win owed a lot to Ioane’s work in the dark places.

SKY SPORT Hosts leave it late for victory in a thrilling derby match at Eden Park.

5 Naitoa Ah Kuoi (Chiefs): The laid-back big man was like a truffle pig at the breakdown, repeatedly winning penalties for his side.

4 Quinten Strange (Crusaders): A typical Crusaders forward: high work rate, no fuss and plenty of game understanding.

3 George Dyer (Chiefs): Would be rude not to reward the Waikato prop after he managed to keep up with Damian McKenzie and Emoni Narawa to finish off a brilliant Chiefs team try.

2 Brodie McAlister (Crusaders): High-quality backup to Codie Taylor in the Crusaders’ front row.

1 Ethan de Groot (Highlanders): Has started eight games in a row – with a bye in the middle – and has probably been in the Highlanders’ top three performers each time.