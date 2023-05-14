Why Ben O'Keeffe will be happy to not referee Super Rugby Pacific final

Ben O’Keeffe has come a long way since the first day he picked up the whistle and had to scamper from his Dunedin flat with only 10 minutes until kickoff.

Now, the reigning New Zealand rugby referee of the year is off to a second World Cup, the 34-year-old getting the news after his game last Friday that he had made the cut for the tournament in France.

Our Back Chat segment is rather aptly-named this week, then, for a man who constantly has to deal with jabber, both on and off the field, and who actually has to hang up and ring Stuff back due to Ian Foster also trying to pin him down that particular morning.

Sort the All Blacks coach out, then? Is he a regular caller?

He’d heard about the World Cup selection, so he was congratulating me, which was pretty cool. But the All Blacks, like other teams, are looking for the one percenters, and part of it is law knowledge and knowing how the game is changing. I’m doing a bit of work to try and make them as successful as they can be for this World Cup. There’s a few camps that they have coming up so I’ll go in and help them out.

So, being a patriotic New Zealander and all, you would never want to referee a World Cup final, then?

That’s true. Hopefully I’ll do some playoff games, but if the All Blacks make the final I’d be super-stoked with that.

1 NEWS William Garrard was the first Kiwi to referee a test match way back in 1899 and since then 86 have gone on to officiate at the highest level.

And, due to Kiwi refs aligning with a specific Super Rugby Pacific team for a second-year running, and you being with the Hurricanes, what happens if they make the decider?

I can’t do the final. That’s one thing that we accepted. But the benefit of being in the team every week and the experience I get from that actually outweighs the experience I get from doing a final now. And I hope the Hurricanes make it, because it means the work that they’ve all done that I’ve been privy to, they’ll get what they deserve.

A referee who is an eye doctor... now that’s a great combo?

It is ironic. It’s easy to have a good come back when someone calls me about some of the decisions that I make. The funniest thing is that when I’m treating patients [generally working one-to-two days a week at Wellington Hospital], with their vision getting better, they start making more comments around the decisions they saw on the weekend from me.

And your medical expertise actually came to good use in one particular game?

It’s the most epic story. I was Glen Jackson’s AR [assistant referee] and he got a shoulder on the cheek and split it open. He got a bit of vaseline from the team doctor, then afterwards, obviously he needed to get stitched up. I was halfway through doing a plastic surgery run, still working fulltime as a doctor then. It didn’t really help his looks, but I think I did a pretty good job.

Your refereeing career got off to quite the inauspicious start, there wasn’t much time to get nervous before your very first game?

I was in my second year in Dunedin, flatting on Cumberland Street, right across from North Ground. I opened my laptop on Saturday morning to check the appointments and I was watching one of the colts teams warm up and I thought, ‘That’s a bit weird, it looks like they’re looking round for someone to do their game’. Then I checked my email! It was 12.50pm [for a 1pm kickoff], I grabbed my boots, my whistle, and ran across.

Presumably your preparation has been spot on ever since?

I don’t even think I’ve told my bosses this... the day before every game I always play golf with my ARs, then for the Super Rugby Aotearoa final in Christchurch [in 2021] I got to my hotel, laid out my two polos, my choices of shorts, my shoes, my golf clubs, then I looked over, and my bag was empty, I totally forgot my rugby gear. Luckily on the sideline they always have extra kit, so I was able to just borrow some they had lying around.

Your recent bronco time of 4:29 is pretty impressive... now speed golf is a handy training tool to practise decision-making under fatigue?

That was a little gold nugget I found this year. I live in Paraparaumu, just on the course, so I try and get out in the morning before everyone tees off. It’s about 25 minutes, 4kms, carry one or two clubs, find your ball in the rough, but also decide what shot your going to make, and get your time down.

Matt King/Getty Images Ben O'Keeffe

Last year you promised yourself not to read social media posts relating to games you had done, though you did share some pretty intense abuse you copped in private messages. Why did you?

I thought long and hard before I did it. You’re allowed to criticise referees, but it started to cross a line where people started criticising family and friends. I see myself in a position now where I am one of the leaders in world rugby as a referee, people look to me, and I feel there is a responsibility to protect the values of not just the game but who we are as people as referees. So I just wanted to share a bit of insight into what we deal with day-to-day. People were like, ‘Wow, is everything okay with you?’ And that was even a surprise, because this is something that I’ve dealt with throughout my whole career, it gets worse as you get up the grades. I was trying to raise the awareness about what people are dealing with, their mental health getting affected. It wasn’t to get any sympathy at all, it was just, unless I shared it, people potentially don’t know about it.

Wayne Smith was vocal this week about the game. Do you agree with him, and if you had the power, what law would you change?

When someone of his stature is making comments, we’ve got to listen, as stakeholders, around how we can keep the game moving and growing. I can implement whatever they want me to do. One I think could be realistic is making it that the first time your maul stops you have to use the ball, so you don’t get these second-movement mauls that are taking over the game.