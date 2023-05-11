Highlanders' English import Freddie Burns underwhelmed by Super crowds - and the coronation

Freddie Burns is at a stage in his career when he doesn’t have to mince his words.

The Highlanders’ English import has represented his country and played more than 300 games in England’s Premiership. He’ll turn 33 on Saturday and has a deal in Japan lined up after his Highlanders contract, which means he’ll put away some money in the remaining years of his career.

He’s earnt the right to have his say on a number of issues, and in a refreshingly frank interview he doesn’t hold back.

Take the royal coronation, for example. “ I could give a f--- about it, to be fair.,” Burns said.

“I'm a proud Englishman, but in terms of getting too caught up in all that stuff, I don't really buy into it too much.

“The pageantry looks good, but when you’ve got people at home and there’s a cost of living crisis ... I’m not political, and I'm not trying to make a statement, but I just think there's other things that money can be spent on rather than putting a crown on some old bloke’s head.”

Injuries have limited Burns’ contribution to the Highlanders this season after he arrived from Leicester. The lack of game time has frustrated him, and he admits his Super Rugby experience hasn’t quite turned out the way he envisioned.

However, his time in New Zealand has given him the opportunity to experience Super Rugby up close, and he’s been underwhelmed by the buzz.

“I think it was a good product, I think it's an exciting product....[but] I have been disappointed with attendances,” Burns said.

“I know that the geography of the competition makes it harder. It's not like in England where you can hop in the car and drive for a couple of hours and probably be at most Premiership grounds, but I guess that element [the lack of crowds] took me by surprise.

“I thought there’d be a few more in attendance in the stadiums.”

The crowd issue is not new to Super Rugby chief executives, but to hear it coming from an experienced player like Burns – with his fresh set of eyes – should give even more urgency to attempts to address it.

Unlike Wayne Smith, Burns doesn’t believe the “product” on the paddock is necessarily the issue. “I think entertainment is winning games,” he said. “I played in a Leicester team last year that won the league getting criticised for kicking the ball too much, but you ask any Leicester fan last year and they would have loved the fact that we kicked the ball that much because we were winning games.”

However, he says that rugby has a long way to go in terms of storytelling, and bringing people along for the ride.

“The problem is how do we draw our eyes to it,” he said. “So, the biggest comparison is that Drive to Survive [series] with the Formula 1.

“People didn’t really care about it [F1], and then suddenly this documentary comes on Netflix and people start to actually see the stuff behind the scenes.

“If you look at Formula 1 it’s racing cars going around the track, and the quickest one wins. It’s pretty boring. But when you actually watch a documentary and learn about the tactics involved in why certain things are done, it actually becomes a pretty exciting sport.

“I feel like people look at rugby and think it’s just 15 pretty dull blokes just trying to run into each other and batter each other up, whereas there's so much more to it.”

Burns will attempt to drive the Highlanders towards the playoffs spot against the Brumbies in Canberra on Sunday.

If the Highlanders make the top eight, he may yet enjoy the sort of rugby experience he moved to New Zealand for. But no matter how Burns’ time in Aotearoa ends, he will leave people with plenty to think about.