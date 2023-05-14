Highlanders fall away in final quarter in 48-32 defeat to the Brumbies

At GIO Stadium, Canberra: Brumbies 48 (Len Ikitau try 14min, Jahrome Brown try 22min, Darcy Swain try 30min, Corey Toole (2) tries 50min, 65min, Pete Samu (2) tries 61min, 78min; Noah Lolesio 5 con, pen) Highlanders 32 (Jona Nareki try 18min, Daniel Lienert-Brown try 27min, Thomas Umaga-Jensen try 46min, Folau Fakatava try 59min; Freddie Burns 3 con, 2 pen). HT: 19-20

Yellow card: Luke Reimer (Brumbies) 60min

A poor final quarter extinguished the Highlanders’ hopes of an upset in Canberra as their playoff hopes took another hit.

The Highlanders produced arguably their most compelling hour of rugby of the season to edge in front of the Brumbies after 60 minutes, but the wheels fell off in a big way after that.

The Brumbies scored three tries in the last 20 minutes – despite having a man in the sin bin for half of that time – to leave the Highlanders three competition points off the top eight.

It was a bitterly disappointing finish after Jona Nareki had offered Highlanders fans some real hope with an excellent display.

Freddie Burns also stamped his class over proceedings, with the variety and accuracy of his passing and kicking game frequently asking questions of the Brumbies’ defence.

He engineered tries to Nareki and Thomas Umaga-Jensen, formed a promising combination with Folau Fakatava, and was only denied a try by some clever covering work by Brumbies halfback Nic White.

Saula Ma’u also made a statement in a rare start in the No 3 jersey.

At just 23 years old, Ma’u is very much in the development phase of his career, but he scrummaged strongly against 127-cap Wallabies prop James Slipper.

At one scrum towards the end of the first half, Ma’u completely overpowered Slipper, bending him backwards and walking over the top of him in a set-piece display that will delight coach Clark Dermody.

At that stage, the Highlanders had two loose forwards locking the scrum – Hugh Renton was packing down alongside Shannon Frizell – after Josh Dickson was replaced by Marino Mikaele-Tu’u.

However, the Highlanders’ inability to clear their lines after scoring was their Achilles heel. Time and time again, they would score and allow the Brumbies to strike back immediately through small but costly errors.

It proved particularly costly in the second half, when the Highlanders coughed up three tries in that final quarter.

It was a repeat of the Highlanders’ loss against the Waratahs two weeks ago, when the Highlanders also hit the lead on the hour mark and saw an opposition player sent to the naughty chair, but failed to capitalise.

The big moment

Corey Toole’s second try – a piece of individual brilliance – was a heartbreaker for the Highlanders. The Brumbies speedster chipped over the top of Scott Gregrory and got a kind bounce to streak past Garden-Bachop in the 65th minute. From that point the Highlanders were chasing the game.

MVP

Billy Harmon made some excellent bursts and Frizell looked far better than just a makeshift lock: the All Black mounted a case for staying there next week. Nareki and Connor Garden-Bachop were also good in the back three, with Garden-Bachop clearly preferring the No 15 jersey to No 14. However, Burns was the standout due to the control he showed at No 10.

Match rating

8/10. The perfect conditions in sunny Canberra made handling easier and that resulted in plenty of ball movement. Both sides played their part in an entertaining spectacle.

The big picture

The Highlanders are at home to the Rebels and Reds over the next two weeks, and they need to win both to have any chance of making the playoffs. On Sunday’s evidence that is not beyond them, but they might still need favours from other sides.