Super Rugby: The next Blues coach has some work to do

The defending champion Crusaders showed their class in keeping the Blues try-less in Christchurch.

You can’t strike a line through the Blues’ chances of winning Super Rugby Pacific just yet, but it’s pretty close.

The Blues have now lost four matches against the top three teams this season – the Chiefs, Crusaders (twice) and the Brumbies – and although some of those losses were close that run of results is starting to look like a trend.

Add in the loss in the final last year, and you could argue that the Blues haven’t yet mastered the ability to win big games.

In fact, if they finish the season outside the top four – and it’s a possibility – Leon MacDonald’s last campaign will be underwhelming.

Some of their kicking out of hand in Christchurch on Saturday was bargain bin variety, and although they had a good trick play up their sleeve in Caleb Clarke’s freakish ability to regather restarts, their ability to manipulate the Crusaders’ defence was lacking.

MacDonald will leave the Blues in a better place than when he arrived. For example, the Highlanders will admit that their much-improved talent ID and retention work means you can’t pick up a Malakai Fekitoa, Aaron Smith or Waisake Naholo from under their noses any more.

However, their increased sophistication in that area was not mirrored on the paddock on Saturday evening, leaving MacDonald’s successor with an obvious area for improvement.

Too many heroes in New Plymouth

Chiefs assistant coach Roger Randall’s face said it all in the halftime interview during the loss to the Reds.

He was not a happy man and effectively accused some of his players of trying to win the game on their own.

That came back to bite the Chiefs in the second half, as they grew visibly more frustrated and uncertain as the game went on.

There was a leadership void without the missing Sam Cane and Brad Weber, which showed once again that the difference between the best New Zealand sides and the worst comes down to four or five key All Blacks.

Under normal circumstances, Cane would have told the backs to keep themselves warm in the second half while the pack – led by Samisoni Taukei’aho and Brodie Retallick – went up the guts.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Beauden Barrett kicks the ball ahead against the Crusaders on Saturday.

That was the approach needed, but the Chiefs lacked the nous to make that change.

However, the Reds haven’t done the Hurricanes any favours. The men from the capital travel to Hamilton next week, and the Chiefs will be unrecognisably better for the loss in Taranaki.

ROUND 12

At Yarrow Stadium, New Plymouth: Reds 25 (George Blake try 11min, Tate McDermott try 40min, Jock Campbell try 43min, Zane Nonggorr try 55min; Lawson Creighton con, Tom Lynagh) Chiefs 22 (Etene Nanai-Seturo 2 tries 5min, 36min, Samipeni Finau try 73min; Damian McKenzie 2 con, pen) HT: 12-12

At HBF Park, Perth: Western Force 34 (Manasa Mataele try 3min, Folau Fainga’a (2) tries 9min, 64min, Jeremy Williams try 42min, Carlo Tizzano try 74min) Fijian Drua 14 (Eroni Sau try 15min, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta try 32min; Lomani 2 con). HT: 12-14

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Hurricanes 71 (Billy Proctor try 2min Jordie Barrett try 8min, Aidan Morgan try 14min, Kini Naholo (2) tries 16min, 27min, Ardie Savea (3) tries 45min, 71min, 78min, Jacob Devery try 49min, Salesi Rayasi try 59min, Caleb Delany try 65min tries, Barrett 7 con) Moana Pasifika 22 (Henry Taefu try 5min, Anzelo Tuitavuki try 24min, Danny Toala try 38min tries, Lincoln McClutchie 2 con, pen). HT: 29-19

At Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch: Crusaders 15 (Quinten Strange try 30min, Leicester Fainga'anuku try 43min; Richie Mo’unga pen, con), Blues 3 (Beauden Barrett pen). HT: 10-3.

Red card: Dalton Papalii (Blues) 43min.

At Allianz Stadium, Sydney: Waratahs 38 (Jake Gordon try 23min, 2 penalty tries, Mark Nawaqanitawase try 52min, Izaia Perese try 79min; Ben Donaldson 3 con, pen) Rebels 20 (Reece Hodge try 8min, Monty Ioane try 13min; Hodge 2 con, 2 pen). HT: 14-17

At GIO Stadium, Canberra: Brumbies 48 (Len Ikitau try 14min, Jahrome Brown try 22min, Darcy Swain try 30min, Corey Toole (2) tries 50min, 65min, Pete Samu (2) tries 61min, 78min; Noah Lolesio 5 con, pen) Highlanders 32 (Jona Nareki try 18min, Daniel Lienert-Brown try 27min, Thomas Umaga-Jensen try 46min, Folau Fakatava try 59min; Freddie Burns 3 con, 2 pen). HT: 19-20