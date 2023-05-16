Super Rugby team of the week: Leicester Fainga'anuku wins the power challenge

Fit-again Highlanders winger Jona Nareki back among the tries but Brumbies prove too clinical.

ANALYSIS: Do you even need a power winger to win a Rugby World Cup?

That’s the question New Zealand should be asking itself as it weighs up the merits of Leicester Fainga’anuku and Caleb Clarke.

The All Blacks didn’t need one in 2011 and as good as Julian Savea was in 2015 it’s hard to argue that he was essential to the All Blacks’ success in that tournament.

Are either Fainga’anuku or Clarke going to simply run over enough people in France to outweigh the chinks in their armour, with neither possessing a great kicking game and both prone to the odd defensive lapse?

That’s the first part of the puzzle that needs to be solved, and it’s more complex than the second part, which is a simple form judgement.

In that criteria, it’s Fainga’anuku ahead of Clarke, and the Crusaders’ win against the Blues confirmed it.

The big No 11 is in Stuff’s team of the week.

15 Harry Godfrey (Hurricanes): Good luck defending the Hurricanes when it’s Godfrey at No 10 and Ruben Love at No 15 in the coming years. A real talent.

14 Kini Naholo (Hurricanes): Nice to see him play without the strapping on his knee that has been present in previous years. Looks fit and sharp.

13 Billy Proctor (Hurricanes): Bounced back from a difficult game against the Drua to play a major attacking role against Moana Pasifika.

12 David Havili (Crusaders): His role in Fainga’anuku’s try was brilliant. Even on the replay it was easy to buy his dummy.

11 Leicester Fainga’anuku (Crusaders): Relished the State of Origin-style clash in Christchurch.

10 Richie Mo’unga (Crusaders): Jinking footwork caused the Blues issues and sucked Dalton Papalii into making an awful tackle that was a clear red card.

9 Finlay Christie (Blues): Has strong claims to be the Blues’ best player this year, and again showed his defensive steel.

8 Ardie Savea (Hurricanes): Three-try performance and was accurate in his defensive duties as well.

7 Billy Harmon (Highlanders): Twelve tackles from 12 attempts and 40 metres with ball in hand as he continues to rack up some big stats.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Leicester Fainga'anuku makes a break against the Blues.

6 Samipeni Finau (Chiefs): Did all he could despite the shock loss to the Reds. A contender for higher honours from next year onwards.

5 Tupou Vaa’i (Chiefs): Starting to cement a place in the All Blacks squad with consistency of performance.

4 Scott Barrett (Crusaders): Super-fit lock pumped out another quality 80 minutes to show why the All Blacks could engineer a starting role for him at No 6.

3 Saula Ma’u (Highlanders): Walked over the top of Wallabies veteran James Slipper in one scrum and forced a penalty off him soon after. A bright spot for the Highlanders.

2 Codie Taylor (Crusaders): All Blacks-standard performance from the hooker just when it was required. An hour of real intensity.

1 Tamaiti Williams (Crusaders): Must be pushing Ofa Tuungafasi hard for a crucial spot in the All Blacks squad: the prop who can play both sides.