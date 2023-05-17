Jona Nareki returning to form in time for Highlanders' salvage mission

Jona Nareki runs the ball against the ACT Brumbies last weekend.

Super Rugby Pacific: Highlanders v Rebels. Where: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin. When: 4.35pm, Saturday, May 20. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 4.15pm.

The Highlanders are entering last chance saloon against the Rebels on Saturday, but their best gunslinger is officially back in town.

Jona Nareki started his first game for the Highlanders in two years against the Brumbies last weekend, and immediately changed their attack.

The 25-year-old carried for a team-high 84 metres, scored a try, beat three defenders and made three clean breaks in a performance that illustrated just how badly the Highlanders have missed him, and Nareki admitted that it had been a challenge watching the side struggle in his absence.

“It was frustrating,” he said. “In my shoes I’d try to do things differently.

“That was the struggle when I was injured. It was something I learnt – reviewing the games with the boys, showing them the opportunities...not being a coach but just giving them some wee hints of things they could have done better.”

Nareki’s importance to the Highlanders is huge: he’s their best carrier in the backline, he’s integral to their exit plays from the left-hand side, he defends well and he is a creator of tries as well as a finisher.

Knee, ankle and foot injuries have essentially kept him out of rugby since 2021, but there were signs of the 2021 version of Nareki against the Brumbies.

Even though he has added 5kg in his long absence from Super Rugby, Nareki put his sharpness down to holding himself accountable during his layoff.

“It was great...it’s been a long time coming,” Nareki said of his 80 minutes in Canberra.

“To finish 80 minutes is quite a cool thing to achieve with the back and forth with the injuries I’ve had.

“It was good personally, but it was just unfortunate that we didn’t get the win.

“I think I’ve nailed it, or nearabouts, about what it takes to be a professional.

“Coming back from these injuries it’s important that I [don’t] drop my standards. I’m fast, so it’s being able to stay fast through my rehab, or my prehab during the week, and then just nailing it when I play.

“It’s about being able to keep that standard.”

NZ RUGBY NZ Rugby has announced it will stage the inaugural WXV1 when the Black Ferns are due to play England, France and Wales.

The Highlanders need at least two wins from their three remaining games to stay alive in the competition, and even that might not be enough.

Realistically, they are in a four-way scrap for eighth position along with the Rebels, the Fijian Drua and the Western Force.

The game against the Melbourne side, therefore, is a must-win fixture, but Nareki was confident they would deliver.

“We’ll show it this week that we definitely should be in that top eight,” he said.

They are set to be boosted by the return of some fit locks after loose forwards Shannon Frizell and Hugh Renton played most of the Brumbies game in those unfamilar roles.

Pari Pari Parkinson, Will Tucker and Max Hicks are all available for selection against the Rebels, which means Frizell should shift back to the side of the scrum.

Following the game against the Brumbies, coach Clarke Dermody was pleased with Frizell’s work at lock, but also said that the heavy workload at the scrum and maul might have limited his influence around the field.