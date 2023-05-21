NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson weighs up old problems - and new horizons

Frustrations emerge with Aussies amid claims they have walked back on Super Rugby agreement

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson doesn’t want to tempt fate by calling the Covid era officially over.

“I think anyone that's worked and lived through Covid would be a little bit circumspect in that leaning to that conclusion,” he tells Stuff in a wide-ranging interview. “But overall, compared to the recent times it's quite a settled feel.”

The return to relative normality has allowed NZ Rugby to return to some familiar preoccupations, while also keeping one eye on where it wants to take the game.

Super Rugby, provincial rugby and indeed the entire model in New Zealand, where players get about 36% of NZ Rugby revenue and the provincial unions get 17.5%, remain areas that consume a lot of time and thinking – as they have for decades.

The Super Rugby competition appears to be a walking contradiction. Critics hate the mismatches and format, but Robinson says “engagement around Super Rugby as it relates to broadcast is incredibly positive”, with numbers understood to be above pre-Covid levels.

But there appears to be an impasse with Rugby Australia on the contentious topic of setting up an independent commission to inject the competition with fresh thinking and give it a focal point.

Super Rugby sources have told Stuff that Rugby Australia has effectively reneged on an agreement to set up the commission, and while Robinson was reluctant to pour fuel on that fire it appears that recent face-to-face talks with RA chair Hamish McLennan in Paris have yielded little progress.

“We've agreed to something and we're working to understand what Australia's issues are,” Robinson says. “We're working in partnership. It's frustrating and challenging at times, but this is what partnerships are about.”

It’s not the only area that Robinson wants to see movement on. He is confident that NZ Rugby revenue will exceed $300m in the coming years, rising sharply from the $270m reported in 2022, but how that money is being used is a matter for debate.

Stuff understands the provincial union spending on NPC teams reached an all-time high last year just as NZ Rugby has been trying to shift the focus to the community game.

Robinson has delicate relationships to maintain in this area, but his frustrations are evident when asked if NZ Rugby is concerned about reports of overspending.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Wellington celebrate after winning the NPC title last year – but NZ Rugby has real concerns about the level of spending on NPC sides.

“Yes, it is,” he says. “The game has an issue around sustainability. We were really clear that Silver Lake deal was something that could provide short-term resilience for the game and long-term value.

“However, it didn't fix the underlying financial model that we're dealing with as it relates to the game and the way that revenue is allocated. There is a way forward if all stakeholders and partners can come together and try to work through this.

“Given the level of revenue now there is enough to be able to support the game, but we have to work together to come up with a model that's more fit for purpose.”

While the relationship with closest neighbour Australia remains rocky, it paradoxically appears to be stronger with those further afield.

Robinson says the reopening of borders has “freed up our time and thinking to think internationally” and there are ambitious plans being formulated behind the scenes.

It was not highlighted in the NZ Rugby-Japan memorandum of understanding announced recently, but Robinson and JRFU chairman Kensuke Iwabuchi, 47, are not only contemporaries, they even played with and against each other during their time at Cambridge University.

Dan Sheridan/INPHO/Photosport The All Blacks lost to Ireland in Chicago in 2016 – but the two nations could again go to-to-toe in the North American market in coming years.

Similarly, strong working relationships with Ireland, Argentina and England are in place – with the North American market the ultimate aim.

“It's allowed us to turn our minds to North America and what might sit there on the same lines [as Japan], in terms of a tour schedule or a fixture list with real strategic importance,” Robinson says.

“It’s a new and exciting fan base, a way to connect with different high-performance opportunities, and we might look at other Tier 1 countries for those.”

All Blacks tests against Ireland on the east coast of the United States – with Boston or New York the obvious choice of location – are understood to be the subject of serious discussion from 2025 onwards, while a test against Argentina in Miami – where a new 25,000-seat stadium is being built – is also an enticing possibility as NZ Rugby looks to America in the build-up to the men’s Rugby World Cup in 2031.

Similarly, the Black Ferns, All Blacks XV and Maori All Blacks could face international opposition in the United States or Japan, while work proceeds in some detail about a ground-breaking British and Irish Lions women’s tour of New Zealand.

The world club championship also appears to be slowly coming to fruition, albeit in a limited version in 2026, while the Rugby Championship window is set to remain where it is, despite attempts from South Africa to move it forward to March-April.

“The thinking at the moment is to have an interim sort of [world club] competition in 2026,” Robinson says. “And you're likely to see the full-blown version of that – if everything comes together – from 2028, with eight teams from the north and eight teams from the south in a format still being worked through.”

These are complex issues to resolve, but after the challenges of the Covid years, they are ones that NZ Rugby is happy to have.

Robinson on a Super Rugby player drafts within NZ

“We're open to it, but we're always juggling considerations of what the fan might want in this space and what is the right thing by our players. There are some pretty fundamental things we have to be conscious of as it relates to personal situations or players’ employment situations, and conversations with the RPA [players’ association].”

Robinson on where the world club championship would be held

“Initially in the northern hemisphere – there is probably just a bit more commercial value sitting there at the moment. But we haven't ruled out the prospect of the full-blown version – if it has Japanese team involvements, which it's likely to – being in Japan as a potential home, and New Zealand and Australia over time.”

Robinson on the All Blacks coaching debate

“The commentary around the country seems to be talking about Super Rugby, the form of players and looking at where our competition in the tournament {World Cup] might be tracking, which is fantastic. We're extremely excited about the World Cup, and we're doing everything we can to make the All Blacks to be in the best possible shape to take on the world.”