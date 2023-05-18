Billy Guyton farewelled by hundreds at Trafalgar Park

Mourners perform a haka as Billy Guyton’s casket is carried off Trafalgar Park on Thursday.

Billy Guyton has been farewelled by family, friends and the rugby community at the park he played on for the Tasman Mako.

Guyton, 33, died suddenly in Nelson on Monday. His funeral service at Trafalgar Park on Thursday was attended by several hundred people, filling one of the stands, as his casket sat by the sidelines of the pitch next to two of his playing jerseys.

His former Mako teammates sang a rousing version of the team song and the Tasman women’s team he helped coach also sang a tribute to the halfback who was described as authentic, funny, cheeky and a little wild.

Guyton played for the Blues, Crusaders and Hurricanes as well as for Tasman, North Otago and the Māori All Blacks. Concussion symptoms forced him to retire from playing in 2018, but he turned his skills to coaching, at club level and then as assistant coach for the Tasman Mako women’s team.

READ MORE:

* 2018 Super Rugby season preview: Will the Blues make the playoffs this year?

* Super Rugby sides dotted with Makos

* Former Blues and Tasman Mako halfback Billy Guyton dies, aged 33



Among the mourners were former Tasman players Jimmy Cowan, Liam Squire, Marty Banks and current Tasman-based All Black David Havili.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Former Mako teammate Joe Wheeler pays tribute to Guyton, who he described as “authentic, cheeky, funny and humble”.

Former Mako teammate Joe Wheeler said Guyton’s wildness was infectious, and endeared him to many, including his teammates.

“It made us all smile, it made us laugh, it made us cry. Your wildness was your greatest strength, which ultimately became your greatest weakness and took you away from us.

Phillip Rollo/Stuff Billy Guyton in action for the Tasman Mako during an NPC rugby match against Taranaki at Trafalgar Park in 2016.

“You were a scrapper, a competitor, a passionate Mako man who always played with his heart on his sleeve and never gave an inch.

“We all know you’re up there winding people up, or as you liked to say holding people accountable, with that cheeky grin on your face.”

Former Mako captain Shane Christie made an emotional appeal for rugby to be better at transitioning players into careers after they stopped playing, and better at looking after those with mental health issues and concussion injuries.

“We need to be better as individuals looking after our mates.”

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Tasman Mako women’s coach Mel Bosman, at microphone, pays tribute to Guyton backed by her team as his family listens at Trafalgar Park on Thursday.

Mako women’s coach Mel Bosman said her friend was a “genuinely good bugger”, who had helped her professionally and personally.

A walk with Guyton from Trafalgar Park to a city cafe would “take three and a half hours because of all the people who stopped to talk to Billy”, including homeless people he had met during his volunteer work at soup kitchens.

A haka rang out at the end of the service as Guyton’s casket was taken from the field for the last time.

Where to get help

Lifeline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 354

Depression Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 111 757

Healthline (open 24/7) - 0800 611 116

Samaritans (open 24/7) - 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline (open 24/7) - 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Youthline (open 24/7) - 0800 376 633. You can also text 234 for free between 8am and midnight, or email talk@youthline.co.nz

For further information, contact the Mental Health Foundation's free Resource and Information Service (09 623 4812).