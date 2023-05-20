Highlanders sharpen attacking tools for must-win game against Rebels

Connor Garden Bachop gets his second game in a row at No 15, where he looks most dangerous.

Super Rugby Pacific: Highlanders v Rebels. Where: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin. When: 4.35pm, Saturday, May 20. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 4.15pm.

Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody admits that he was watching “with interest” as star Rebels No 10 Carter Gordon hobbled off towards the end of the game against the Waratahs last week.

Gordon, who will almost certainly be a Wallaby this year, has not recovered in time to face the Highlanders on Saturday, handing the southerners a boost before the must-win game.

But while Dermody has been keeping an eye on the opposition, he has made his big move this week by shifting Sam Gilbert to No 12, forcing Thomas Umaga-Jensen to the bench.

It will only be Gilbert’s second start in the role this season, but it has resulted in the Highlanders fielding what looks like their most dangerous back three of the campaign – Connor Garden-Bachop, Jonah Lowe and Jona Nareki.

“Last week Connor was great,” Dermody said, acknowledging that there were two elements to Gilbert’s switch.

“We knew we were going to get a lot of high balls [against the Brumbies] and he dealt with it really well.

“He set up a lot of counter attack, and he's willing to have a go. So, there was a bit of that [thinking] and there's also having a distributor at 12.

“Sam's a really good communicator as a 15 and also in the midfield. So we're looking for that to set up our attack.”

Gilbert, a utility who can play anywhere except halfback, is arguably best suited to the midfield. He’s big enough to bend the line but he’s also got the ability to play as a second receiver.

But Dermody also wants a team that has a crack against a Rebels side that loves to offload, and the nature of the contest should suit Garden-Bachop.

“We’ll play to a structure but when the opportunities are there we want our boys to go,” Dermody said. “The Rebels are a team that will do that.

“If you've watched the games they are quite happy to run from deep, so hopefully it's going to be an entertaining game.”

A high level of ball movement should also help makeshift locks Shannon Frizell and Max Hicks.

Both are natural No 6s, but with the Highlanders’ four specialist locks all unavailable, they have been selected in the No 4 and No 5 jerseys.

Frizell has been outstanding in recent weeks in a locking position, getting his hands on the ball in the middle of the field, while the scrum has not suffered as a result either.

The Rebels may see an opportunity at lineout time, particularly with Wallabies lock and set-piece specialist Matt Philip making his return from long-term injury, but Dermody said the Highlanders would accept that challenge.

“I think looking at a team full of loose forwards, it's probably an area that they’ll want to have a crack at, but I know the boys will welcome that,” he said.

“I think we've acquitted ourselves pretty well so far this year, and finished a game against the Brumbies – who aren’t too bad the set-piece – with all our loose forwards on the pitch. So, we'll see where it ends up.”

The Highlanders also have a point to prove against the Rebels. They have lost three of their last four against the Melbourne side, as well as their past six games against Australian teams.

If that trend continues on Saturday, their season is as good as over.

Highlanders: Connor Garden-Bachop, Jonah Lowe, Fetuli Paea, Sam Gilbert, Jona Nareki, Freddie Burns, Aaron Smith; Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon (capt), Sean Withy, Max Hicks, Shannon Frizell, Jermaine Ainsley, Andrew Makalio, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Leni Apisai, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma'u, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, James Lentjes, Folau Fakatava, Mitch Hunt, Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

Rebels: Andrew Kellaway, Lachlan Anderson, Lukas Ripley, Stacey Ili, Monty Ioane, Reece Hodge, Ryan Louwrens; Richard Hardwick, Brad Wilkin (capt), Vaiolini Ekuasi, Matt Philip, Josh Canham, Sam Talakai, Alex Mafi, Matt Gibbon. Reserves: Jordan Uelese, Isaac Aedo Kailea, Pone Fa'amausili, Trevor Hosea, Tamati Ioane, James Tuttle, Nick Jooste, Joe Pincus.