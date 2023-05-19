Lost All Black Charles Piutau has no regrets as he eyes World Cup debut with Tonga

Charles Piutau is about to embark on the next step of a career that has reflected the changing priorities and opportunities for New Zealand-born Pasifika players.

Now 31, Piutau has signed for Shizuoka Blue Revs in Japan Rugby League One after a long and successful career in the UK.

The former All Black famously left New Zealand rugby in his prime as an already capped 23-year-old with the world at his feet. It came at some cost – despite being one of the world’s best back-three players for almost a decade he is yet to play at a Rugby World Cup – but Piutau believes it has been worth it.

“I've never looked back or regretted that decision,” Piutau said in a press conference from Japan.

“Seeing how my career has panned out, I’ve just been pretty grateful and happy how it’s panned out so far.

“And in terms of going into this [Rugby] World Cup, there's nothing to prove to anyone else.

“[I want] to really enjoy myself at that level, on that stage and test my abilities, and enjoy being part of Tonga and seeing what we can do as a nation.”

Piutau – who also surprisingly revealed that he had no offers to return to Super Rugby in New Zealand – made his debut for Tonga against Fiji last year after World Rugby changed its eligibility rules.

He will be part of a stacked Tongan team in the Rugby World Cup, with Malakai Fekitoa, Israel Folau, George Moala and Vaea Fifita also representing the island nation.

Although they are in a brutal group alongside South Africa, Ireland and Scotland, Tonga still have an opportunity to do something special in France.

“I see the World Cup as the pinnacle of our game,” Piutau said. “To be on that stage and to test my abilities against the best speaks for itself. To get an opportunity at my first World Cup, the joy and excitement just thinking about it is a lot.

“For what it means for Tonga, in terms of the eligibility changes, I think it’s a massive shift for Tier 2 nations, and I think it's just a start.

“But, to see some of the guys that have been able to use the eligibility rule I think is exciting in itself, and hopefully we'll see that in the games at the World Cup.”

This will be the first World Cup played after the change in eligibility rules, but Piutau said the law changes were only part of the puzzle for the Pacific Island nations.

“I think that definitely one of the next steps is being able to have a lot more games against Tier 1 nations,” he said.

“I’d like to think that you see the growth that Argentina has had in the Rugby Championship and in the other teams that have been able to rub shoulders against the Tier 1 nations.”

But while Piutau will continue to champion the cause for Tonga and other nations, his enduring legacy might be a challenging one for New Zealand rugby: he has shown that career fulfilment for young Pasifika sportsmen doesn’t lie in the black jersey alone any more.

“Reflecting back on my time in England and the UK, and the teams that I’ve played for, I have definitely grown as a person and as a rugby player,” he said.

“I’ve been able to develop myself, and I’m grateful for the opportunities that the clubs have given me.

“I probably would have wanted to have won some more silverware with the teams there, but...those teams will be a special part of my life, and my career.”