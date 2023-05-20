Late Sam Gilbert penalty gives Highlanders crucial 20-17 win against Rebels

Forysth Barr Stadium, Dunedin: Highlanders 20 (Connor Garden-Bachop try 13min, Ethan de Groot try 30min, ; Sam Gilbert 2 con, pen) Rebels 17 (Richard Hardwick try 22min, Stacey Ili try 54min; Reece Hodge 2 con, pen). HT: 14-7

Yellow card: Jordan Uelese (Rebels) 70min

The Highlanders’ season is alive by the thinnest of margins, and they have the ice-cold veins of Sam Gilbert to thank for that.

The utility back, playing at No 12 on Saturday, nailed two crucial penalties in the last 10 minutes – the second one after the buzzer – to give the Highlanders a shot of still making the top eight.

However, they will need major improvements to beat the Reds next Friday after a scrappy effort that was full of mistakes.

The Rebels paid the price for their poor discipline, with replacement hooker Jordan Uelese sent to the sin bin for an early tackle on Connor Garden-Bachop with 10 minutes to go as the visitors lead 17-14.

James Lentjes was denied what looked like a certain game-winning try when he was held up over the line by Rebels No 15 Andrew Kellaway in the 75th minute.

But the Highlanders were given one final chance when the Rebels – who bossed the breakdown all day – went hard at ball one too many times, giving Gilbert his chance.

The Highlanders enjoyed plenty of possession and territory, but they repeatedly failed to capitalise on opportunities in the Rebels’ 22m.

Gilbert had a try disallowed within three minutes, despite appearing to ground the ball over the line. After consulting the replay, referee Paul Williams stuck to his on-field decision of no try.

Luck may have deserted the Highlanders, but their own skills under pressure were again questionable – a recurring theme this season.

It was evident when they tried to counterattack from deep in the first half and No 13 Fetuli Paea threw a hospital pass to Jonah Lowe, who lost the ball in contact.

No 10 Freddie Burns threw a flat pass into touch soon afterwards, as the Highlanders struggled to clear their own lines, and they were punished as Richard Hardwick struck for the visitors.

Tries to Connor Garden-Bachop and Ethan de Groot gave the Highlanders a 14-7 advantage at the break – de Groot looked like he knocked on over the line, yet it was missed by Williams – but errors and an inability to beat the first defender meant there was little attacking fluency from the home side.

The Rebels, who were badly missing first-choice No 10 Carter Gordon, also offered little in a forgettable first 40 minutes punctuated by mistakes.

Things did not improve for the Highlanders in the second half, with their lack of variety on attack allowing the Rebels to confidently advance on defence to smash the ball carrier and slow down the Highlanders’ ball.

The big moment

It has to be Gilbert’s penalty. He has rarely looked like missing all season, and delivered when it was needed most.

MVP

Sean Withy continued his fine season with plenty of work on both sides of the ball, Aaron Smith passed sharply, and Ethan de Groot was typically confrontational. However, Shannon Frizell was the standout at lock, carrying strongly and disrupting the Rebels’ lineout at times.

Match rating

6/10. It was a tough watch at times as two teams towards the bottom of the ladder struggled to land the knockout blows. The late drama made things interesting but the quality was lacking.

The big picture

The Highlanders play the Reds next Friday in what will be Aaron Smith’s farewell home game in a Highlanders jersey (the All Blacks play the Wallabies in Dunedin in August). He deserves a good send-off, and the Highlanders need another win to keep the finals hopes alive.