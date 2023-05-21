Highlanders say they owe departing Aaron Smith a big performance after 'ugly' Rebels win

Sam Gilbert keeps the Highlanders season alive with a penalty after the buzzer.

Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody admits key part of their game need to be “way better” after a 20-17 win against the Rebels brought a mixture of relief and frustration.

The facts of the matter are this: the Highlanders are currently eighth on the ladder, although they need a few results to go their way to remain there by the end of the weekend.

They are four competition points behind the Reds, who come to Dunedin next week in what will be Aaron Smith’s farewell home game, and therefore could leapfrog Brad Thorn’s side with a big win.

But after watching the Highlanders squeeze past the Rebels, Dermody knows exactly where they stand.

“I think when we go back and review it, and obviously it's still pretty fresh, there were a lot of opportunities that one or two more rucks would have been the answer to, as opposed to trying to force an offload,” he said.

“Again, our exits weren't probably up to scratch. If we're considering even entering playoffs that stuff's got to be way better.”

The flow of the game against the Rebels wasn’t helped by the 28 penalties blown by referee Paul Williams, but the Highlanders also lacked accuracy when they got inside the Rebels’ 22m.

Dermody backed the Highlanders’ attacking structures, but questioned his players’ option-taking.

“Our structure does create in the 22m, we saw that last week,” he said. “I thought the Rebels defended well.

“We weren't prepared to go to 10 phases. We did at the start of the game and got held up [over the tryline] and then we went away from that.

“We tried to rush it and rebels did a good job of stopping our maul, but we’ve got to be able to adapt to that and go somewhere else.”

The game against the Reds will be Smith’s last home game for the Highlanders, although he should get another game in Dunedin when the All Blacks play Australia in August.

Dermody said there would be plenty of “emotion” attached to the occasion, but he also acknowledged that the Highlanders were obligated to deliver a performance worthy of their greatest player.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Aaron Smith passes the ball against the Rebels at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday.

“One hundred per cent,” Dermody said. “There's other guys leaving the club as well, but obviously he’s our most-capped player and he's been around for so long.

“He's pretty much done everything he can in rugby, and he's been hugely loyal to the club.

“So yes, we owe it to him. He's a pretty special guy for the Highlanders, so it would be good to send him off on a good note.”

Dermody was hopeful that the Highlanders’ locking crisis would ease before the visit of the Reds on Friday.

“We've got a couple of head knocks [Josh Dickson and Will Tucker], so they take the time,” Dermody said. “Unfortunately, they weren't right this week.

“We won't know until we see them progress through their protocols. It's not something you can rush.

“I'm hopeful for Pari Pari [Parkinson], he’s turned the corner. He had a pretty good week training and even though he’s lost a bit of weight he’s back to looking pretty mobile around the field.”

The Highlanders have won two of their five games against Australian opponents this season. A win against the Reds would put a smile on Smith’s face, and could also be enough to sneak into a playoffs place.