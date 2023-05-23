Super Rugby team of the week: Mark Telea shreds the Reds

Mark Telea looks for support against the Reds.

ANALYSIS: Mark Telea is making it hard for the All Blacks to leave him out.

The winger is unorthodox – sometimes you have to watch the replay a few times to see just what he is doing to leave defenders flailing in his wake.

However, he does it consistently and the Reds struggled to lay a finger on him in Brisbane on Friday.

He ran for more than 150 metres and beat 10 defenders: they are elite statistics in anyone’s book.

The competition for the All Blacks No 14 jersey is fierce: Will Jordan, Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa and Telea are all playing well.

Whoever gets the first crack at it against Argentina in July will have to nail it, because there will be a queue of worthy candidates behind him.

15 Will Jordan (Crusaders): Counter-attacked well and showed some lovely touches as a distributor as well as a runner.

14 Mark Telea (Blues): Reds winger Filipo Daugunu has played for the Wallabies but Telea literally left him grasping thin air in Brisbane.

13 Bryce Heem (Blues): The big midfielder also cut the Reds to pieces with his footwork and pace.

12 Sam Gilbert (Highlanders): Scored a legitimate try early on – which was somehow overturned – and kicked two late penalties to win the match.

11 AJ Lam (Blues): Sadly had to be replaced just after halftime – but he had already accumulated more than 100 running metres and will be giving Suliasi Vunivalu nightmares.

10 Beauden Barrett (Blues): Came off after 45 minutes but had set the game up for the Blues with some excellent attacking play.

9 Noah Hotham (Crusaders): The young halfback will give the Crusaders’ attack a different dimension in coming years – a genuine running threat.

SKY SPORT Aaron Smith reacts after being kicked in the head by Rebels lock Josh Canham.

8 Brayden Iose (Hurricanes): A few handling errors in the rain, but he’s a Turbo by name and a turbo by nature – his try showed some genuine pace.

7 Billy Harmon (Highlanders): Saved one try with a steal on his own goal line and created a great chance in the 75th minute only for James Lentjes to be held up.

6 Pita-Gus Sowakula (Chiefs): Used his big frame well to smash through Hurricanes defenders in the No 6 jersey.

5 Tupou Vaa’i (Chiefs): The standout tight forward in terrible conditions in Hamilton. Maturing nicely as a lock – forget about playing him at a flanker.

4 Zach Gallagher (Crusaders): High-impact contribution from the abrasive young lock, who was looking for contact all night.

3 Tamaiti Williams (Crusaders): Runs some great lines and offloads like a loose forward.

2 Samisoni Taukei’aho (Chiefs): Made plenty of small but important metres in heavy traffic against the Hurricanes.

1 Jordan Lay (Blues): A good 60-minute shift from the unheralded Blues prop – accurate on defence in Brisbane.