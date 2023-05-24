Super Rugby Pacific: Teams announced for Round 14
The Chiefs can lock down top spot in Canberra this weekend as the jostling for top-two, top-four and top-eight berths continues.
The penultimate round of the regular season begins with the Highlanders hosting the Reds, and every game has something riding on it in terms of the playoff permutations.
The Highlanders, Fijian Drua and Melbourne Rebels will all be finished unless they win this weekend, while the Blues-Hurricanes game will go a long way in deciding who secures a place in the top four – and a home quarterfinal.
However, the game of the round is the first-versus-third clash between the Chiefs and the Brumbies across the ditch on Saturday.
A win for Clayton McMillan’s side would put them out of reach of the Crusaders at the top of the ladder, giving them their best chance of winning Super Rugby since 2013.
Highlanders v Reds
Friday, 7.05pm, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin
Mitch Hunt has been handed the No 15 jersey for the must-win game against Brad Thorn’s dogged Queenslanders.
Hunt has not started a game since the loss to the Waratahs in round 10, but Connor Garden-Bachop has been moved to the bench after some errors against the Rebels last week.
Up front, Pari Pari Parkinson returns to the pack, but Josh Dickson and Will Tucker are still unavailable.
Parkinson’s return sees All Black flanker Shannon Frizell move back to his familiar position in the No 6 jersey.
Highlanders: Mitch Hunt, Jonah Lowe, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Sam Gilbert, Jona Nareki, Freddie Burns, Aaron Smith; Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon (capt), Shannon Frizell, Max Hicks, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Andrew Makalio, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Rhys Marshall, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Sean Withy, Folau Fakatava, Connor Garden-Bachop, Scott Gregory
Reds: TBC
Melbourne Rebels v Western Force
Friday, 9.35pm, AAMI Park, Melbourne
Rebels: TBC
Force: TBC
Fijian Drua v Moana Pasifika
Saturday, 2.05pm, Churchill Park, Lautoka
Drua: TBC
Moana Pasifika: TBC
Crusaders v Waratahs
Saturday, 4.35pm, Orangetheory Stadium, Christhchurch
Crusaders: TBC
Waratahs: TBC
Blues v Hurricanes
Saturday 7.05pm, Eden Park, Auckland
Blues: TBC
Hurricanes: TBC
Brumbies v Chiefs
Saturday, 9.35pm, GIO Stadium, Canberra
Brumbies: TBC
Chiefs: TBC