Super Rugby Pacific: Teams announced for Round 14

Aaron Smith will take the field under the roof of Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin for the final time this weekend against the Reds with one of his biggest fans missing from the stands.

The Chiefs can lock down top spot in Canberra this weekend as the jostling for top-two, top-four and top-eight berths continues.

The penultimate round of the regular season begins with the Highlanders hosting the Reds, and every game has something riding on it in terms of the playoff permutations.

The Highlanders, Fijian Drua and Melbourne Rebels will all be finished unless they win this weekend, while the Blues-Hurricanes game will go a long way in deciding who secures a place in the top four – and a home quarterfinal.

However, the game of the round is the first-versus-third clash between the Chiefs and the Brumbies across the ditch on Saturday.

A win for Clayton McMillan’s side would put them out of reach of the Crusaders at the top of the ladder, giving them their best chance of winning Super Rugby since 2013.

Highlanders v Reds

Friday, 7.05pm, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Mitch Hunt has been handed the No 15 jersey for the must-win game against Brad Thorn’s dogged Queenslanders.

Hunt has not started a game since the loss to the Waratahs in round 10, but Connor Garden-Bachop has been moved to the bench after some errors against the Rebels last week.

Up front, Pari Pari Parkinson returns to the pack, but Josh Dickson and Will Tucker are still unavailable.

Parkinson’s return sees All Black flanker Shannon Frizell move back to his familiar position in the No 6 jersey.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Mitch Hunt will start at fullback against the Reds.

Highlanders: Mitch Hunt, Jonah Lowe, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Sam Gilbert, Jona Nareki, Freddie Burns, Aaron Smith; Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon (capt), Shannon Frizell, Max Hicks, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Andrew Makalio, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Rhys Marshall, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Sean Withy, Folau Fakatava, Connor Garden-Bachop, Scott Gregory

Reds: TBC

Melbourne Rebels v Western Force

Friday, 9.35pm, AAMI Park, Melbourne

Rebels: TBC

Force: TBC

Fijian Drua v Moana Pasifika

Saturday, 2.05pm, Churchill Park, Lautoka

Drua: TBC

Moana Pasifika: TBC

Crusaders v Waratahs

Saturday, 4.35pm, Orangetheory Stadium, Christhchurch

Crusaders: TBC

Waratahs: TBC

Blues v Hurricanes

Saturday 7.05pm, Eden Park, Auckland

Blues: TBC

Hurricanes: TBC

Brumbies v Chiefs

Saturday, 9.35pm, GIO Stadium, Canberra

Brumbies: TBC

Chiefs: TBC