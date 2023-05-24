Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody reveals how he has dealt with pressure of tough campaign

Aaron Smith will take the field under the roof of Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin for the final time this weekend against the Reds with one of his biggest fans missing from the stands.

Super Rugby Pacific: Highlanders v Reds. Where: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin. When: 7.05pm, Saturday, May 26. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 6.35pm.

It sums up the Highlanders’ season that even as Clarke Dermody was discussing his latest team selection he admitted that a couple of players might have to be scratched in the wake of a just-completed training session on Wednesday.

Dermody wouldn’t elaborate on the players in doubt, but it’s familiar territory by now: the first-year head coach has struggled to get any consistency going in selection and the Highlanders’ performances have reflected that.

The Highlanders find themselves in a precarious position: they need to beat the Reds on Friday and hope a few other results fall their way.

It’s been a tough introduction to Super Rugby for Dermody, and although they could end up with more wins than last year they could fall short of the pre-season goal of making the finals.

“I leave reading the press up to my family,” he said on Wednesday. “I don't really read much into social media. I find that you can get lost a bit if you get into that.

“l’ve always been a process sort of coach. Win, lose or draw I go back and try and make it better.

“We’ve had a fair bit of disruption but I guess you're always learning on that stuff. It’s being able to adapt.

“Potentially there could be a couple changes this week as well after training, but we'll see what happens tomorrow and beyond.”

Mentor Chris Boyd has been a valuable sounding board for Dermody – and a sympathetic ear. The former Hurricanes coach knows all about the highs, lows and, in some ways, the loneliness of the head coach role, and Dermody confirmed he had tapped into Boyd’s experience.

“Boydy has been great,” Dermody said. “He's been in the environment three or four weeks in-season.

“Each week he's been in he’s looked at a different aspect, or will concentrate on different aspects of our whole club environment, whether it be the coaching group, the leadership group or the wider organisation.

“Not so much on the rugby but we talk most weeks around...the stresses of being the head coach. He's been through quite a bit of it. So, it's being able to know that it's OK.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Clarke Dermody looks on before the game against the Hurricanes last month.

Boyd will also be part of the Highlanders’ season review, but the Highlanders are desperate to keep that at bay for as long as possible.

However, they are still searching for their best backline and Dermody has changed it up again at fullback and centre this week, with Connor Garden-Bachop and Fetuli Paea paying for the mistakes they made against the Rebels.

Mitch Hunt will start at No 15, and Dermody said they were looking for more accuracy against a Reds team that likes to kick the ball and exert pressure through defence.

“We were disappointed with how we executed against the Rebels,” Dermody said. “It’s understanding how the Reds defend, the pressure they put on and how they defend in different parts of the pitch.

“It’s trying to get another playmaker out there to try and make the most of that ball.”

Vili Koroi (knee), Marty Banks (groin), Jeff Thwaites (back), Josh Timu (leg), Jake Te Hiwi (ankle), Cameron Millar (ankle), Fabian Holland (hamstring), Josh Dickson (concussion), Will Tucker (concussion), Martin Bogado (quad) and James Lentjes (shoulder) are still missing, and Lentjes could need surgery after injuring himself last week.

Highlanders: Mitch Hunt, Jonah Lowe, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Sam Gilbert, Jona Nareki, Freddie Burns, Aaron Smith; Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon (capt), Shannon Frizell, Max Hicks, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Andrew Makalio, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Rhys Marshall, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Sean Withy, Folau Fakatava, Connor Garden-Bachop, Scott Gregory