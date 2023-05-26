Aaron Smith says a bittersweet goodbye to the Highlanders - and Dunedin

Aaron Smith will take the field under the roof of Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin for the final time this weekend against the Reds with one of his biggest fans missing from the stands.

Aaron Smith is packing up and a chapter is ending.

The All Blacks great will play his final home game for the Highlanders against the Reds on Friday, 13 years after making his Highlanders debut.

There might be tears. Smith, 34, has always worn his heart on his sleeve. But the occasion has extra poignancy because Smith is also saying goodbye to Dunedin, and the south.

There is a special relationship between a city like Dunedin and a generational player like Smith: an unwritten contract that says, ‘we’ll look after you, just make us proud.’ Both parties have fulfilled that agreement.

“I've got nothing but love for the city and for what it's given me,” Smith tells Stuff. “The people are great.

“It's not a city. There are small-town values, good people. There's a lot of love and support here and there's some bloody good people here. I've made some lifelong friends off the field, non-rugby players who are pure Dunedinites, South Island people.

“It's true what they say: the further south you go, the better the people get. And they don't get much better than here.”

Smith jokes that he won’t miss Dunedin’s cold mornings. With wife Teagan and young sons Luka and Leo, the whānau will use their bach on the Coromandel as a New Zealand base before heading to Japan, where Smith will join Toyota Verblitz on a multi-year deal after the Rugby World Cup.

“My two boys were born here, one in the hospital and one at home,” he says. All the great things in my life have happened down here – around rugby anyway. It's going to be weird not coming back to Dunners after the [All Blacks] season. I don't think I've got my head around that.

“It's all I've known in my adult life. I've been here since I was 21, and now I'm 34. Where did that go? I've just had a hell of a ride.”

More than a few memories have been created. Smith fondly recalls the 2015 Super Rugby triumph of course, and the emotionally charged quarterfinal against the Chiefs at his beloved Forsyth Barr Stadium.

There have been dozens of friendships made during that time as well, and Smith still marvels at the offers of help coming from all corners when he was moving homes around the city as a young man.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Aaron Smith in his ‘happy place’ at Forsyth Barr Stadium with son Luka in 2021.

But, there is one player who straddles Smith’s professional and personal life: someone he has at different times looked up to, and tried to beat.

“Well, it's pretty easy,” he says. “Ben Smith. I still miss playing with the guy.

“I was blessed to play a lot of my rugby with that guy, and he’s still probably the best player I've played with because his talent and his ability to play rugby. He was a freak. And I played with some greats. I'm just blessed. He helped me fall in love with the Highlanders.

“I came down here in 2010, and I'd signed with the Highlanders we [Manawatū] played Otago and he took me out for a night on the town.

“He was telling me about what the Highlanders are about what it's going to be like. He just took me under his wing and I stayed there as long as I could until he left, and I've stayed longer trying to do that for our younger boys that have stayed, because that’s what Bender did for me.”

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Aaron Smith and Ben Smith are as close off the field as they were on it.

There is a touch of sadness in Smith’s voice as he talks about his years in Dunedin. He has been keeping preparations as normal as possible this week to keep the emotions at bay, and he still has unfinished business this season as the Highlanders try to fight their way into a playoffs berth.

But, there isn’t too much sadness. Smith will depart knowing that he has given every ounce of effort that he possibly could. He has held up his end of the bargain for Dunedin, and the south.

“ll leave knowing that I gave everything,” he says. “That’s the best thing, knowing there's no regrets.

“'I’ve stayed longer than I thought I would, and I've stayed longer to try and help our team and help the young boys come through.

“I’ve obviously achieved goals I've set as I've gone, but I wanted to repay this club and this city for what they've given me. I've tried to do that with everything I have.”

Aaron Smith on his long-term plans

“I'm really interested in storytelling. Whether that's a podcast or a YouTube channel or an opportunity in the media world, I would like to look down that avenue. But mainly it’s around trying to create a business in high-performance sport recovery: a wellbeing place where you come and do saunas and spas and help your body recover. It's something that's helped me in my career, and I'm passionate about it.”

Aaron Smith on fatherhood

“My main goal is to have a job where I can be there for my kids, on the sidelines and whatever they do. Like my Dad was for me. It was just Mum and Dad, they were always there. They were always at my games and always taking me to trainings. I don't want to have a job that takes me away from my kids because I'm away from my kids a lot at the moment and it's time I can't get back.”

Aaron Smith on Forsyth Barr Stadium

“That's my happy place. That feeling of walking out the tunnel, the Zoo is pumping, the crowd, the bright lights, the roof, the fast, short ground. Knowing what the stadium holds is agony because it promotes fast rugby, and I love that.”