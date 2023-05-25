Young Highlanders urged to bottle the 'pain' of tough season as Reds showdown looms

Aaron Smith will take the field under the roof of Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin for the final time this weekend against the Reds with one of his biggest fans missing from the stands.

Super Rugby Pacific: Highlanders v Reds. Where: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin. When: 7.05pm, Saturday, May 26. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 6.35pm.

The Highlanders must beat the Reds on Friday to keep their season alive, but even a victory may not be enough to secure a place in the playoffs.

With a daunting visit to the Blues in the final round, the Highlanders may need a result or two to go their way even if they topple the Queenslanders.

Departing legend Aaron Smith remains hopeful the Highlanders can get the bounce of the ball over the coming weeks, but he’s also a realist.

“We've had a tough year all round in the sense of our draw, injuries, illnesses,” he said. “Josh Dickson and myself both had illnesses in the family, and then we’ve had injuries.

“Jona Nareki getting injured in the preseason was massive. He's a big player for us.”

The upshot is that the Highlanders could miss out on the finals for the first time since 2013 (the 2020 season was cut short by Covid-19 and 2021 featured the truncated Super Rugby Aotearoa format), an outcome that could hasten the youth-driven rebuild at the Highlanders.

It’s already partially under way, with players such as Sean Withy, Saula Ma’u, Fabian Holland and Cam Millar already on full contracts, while others such as Nathan Hastie, Finn Hurley, Jack Taylor, Jake Te Hiwi and Oliver Haig all received their first taste of Super Rugby this year.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Standout flanker Sean Withy has been a big positive of the Highlanders’ campaign.

Youngsters such as Will Stodart, Rohan Wingham, Semisi Ta'eiloa, Ajay Faleafaga and Hayden Michaels have also spent plenty of time in and around the full squad this year or last, and Smith said this next generation of players needed to use the hurt of the Highlanders’ losses in coming years.

“Maybe at the moment we're just lacking a little bit of top-end talent like other teams, but the youth academy system they brought in three or four years ago is coming to fruition,” Smith said.

”Fabian Holland and Sean Withy are already coming into our team. Nathan Hastie is coming, Finn Hurley, Jack Taylor...all these names who are in around our team now and will play eventually.

“They’re falling in love with the club. That’s they key. Keep bringing this talent down here: make them fall in love with the city like I did, and make them fall in love with the Highlanders.

“They will remember how hard this is. I’ve said that to a lot of these young boys: ‘Remember this, and this is not right’.

“That's rugby and you can't win every game, but make sure when you have the horns and you’re the guys, this pain fuels you to be better. There is a lot of positive change coming, and we can only be better for this year.”

The Highlanders would still dearly love to play a part in the playoffs by beating the Reds, preferably with a bonus point.

However, coach Clarke Dermody has nothing but respect for Brad Thorn’s side, particularly their defence and their efficiency once they get inside the opposition 22m.

“They're nearly top of 22m success,” Dermody said. Once they get in there they’re pretty accurate.

”They’re big, physical guys and they find their way over [the tryline] nearly half the time they're in there.

“So, the kicking game is going to be important – the territory.”

Highlanders: Mitch Hunt, Jonah Lowe, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Sam Gilbert, Jona Nareki, Freddie Burns, Aaron Smith; Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon (capt), Shannon Frizell, Max Hicks, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Andrew Makalio, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Rhys Marshall, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Sean Withy, Folau Fakatava, Connor Garden-Bachop, Scott Gregory

Reds: Jock Campbell, Suliasi Vunivalu, Josh Flook, James O’Connor, Mac Grealy, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott; Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Liam Wright (co-capt), Connor Vest, Angus Blyth, Zane Nonggorr, Matt Faessler, Peni Ravai. Reserves: Richie Asiata, Dane Zander, Sef Fa’agase, Jake Upfield, Seru Uru, Kalani Thomas, Lawson Creighton, Hunter Paisami.