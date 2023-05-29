All Black Shannon Frizell's tackle on injured Reds forward won't escape sanction at Rugby World Cup

Queensland backrower was taken to hospital in Dunedin after a tackle during the match at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

ANALYSIS: Reds forward Connor Vest fractured his neck against the Highlanders on Friday in an incident that highlighted the inherent dangers of the sport.

Carrying the ball low in the tackles of Highlanders hooker Andrew Makalio and Shannon Frizell, Vest dipped his head and was simultaneously hit very low by Makalio and on the back of the head by Frizell’s left shoulder.

Foul play or an unavoidable ‘rugby collision’? There was a bit of both in an incident that summed up the impossibility of eliminating risk from rugby: in fact, Frizell’s desire to get low in the tackle probably contributed to the injury.

However, Vest’s welfare must be primary consideration even as we try to dissect a complex incident that unfolded in real-time, when players make decisions in fractions of seconds.

The first thing to note is that Makalio’s attempted tackle was illegal. He led with his shoulder, there’s no wrapping motion with his arms, and he effectively falls off his feet to get underneath Vest. That’s a penalty in itself.

In terms of Frizell’s action, it looks like a classic case of a big physical player, whose job is to dominate the middle of the field, finding himself in no man’s land.

He gets low – in fact he’s crouching – but there’s no real attempt to wrap his arms in the tackle, and his shoulder makes contact with Vest’s head.

But he seems to realise the potential danger of the situation. Compared to a normal tackle, there is little drive in Frizell’s: he’s passive in his action and most of the force is being generated by Vest accelerating into contact with his head down.

It’s an awkward rather than malicious incident.

Yet, Vest was forced to leave the field, and it’s very difficult to believe such an incident escaping closer scrutiny at the Rugby World Cup later this year.

If Frizell – or anyone else – makes that tackle in the All Blacks No 6 jersey, my bet is that the end result will either be a penalty or a yellow card.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Connor Vest of the Reds charges into Andrew Maklio and Shannon Frizell at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday.

It’s not a red card – there are too many mitigating factors – and it may not even be a yellow card: the sin binning of Brumbies prop Allan Alaalatoa for a high shot on Chiefs lock Brodie Retallick on Saturday was more obviously a yellow card offence.

The officials did take a look at it in Dunedin. Reds co-captain Tate McDermott asked referee Brendon Pickerill to check the incident, and Pickerill communicated that to TMO Glenn Newman.

However, within seconds Newman told Pickerill that there was “no foul play” – a debatable conclusion given the actions of both Makalio and Frizell.

Rugby is a brutal and dynamic sport, and the Highlanders-Reds game was a contest between two desperate teams who threw everything at each other in Dunedin.

However, World Rugby will have a different view of head contacts at the World Cup – the interpretations seen in Super Rugby Pacific won’t apply.