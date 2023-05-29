Highlanders sweat on Sam Gilbert injury before Blues clash

Sam Gilbert has become an integral member of the Highlanders’ backline this season.

Highlanders utility back Sam Gilbert was sent for an MRI scan on his wrist on Monday morning, raising fears he won’t be fit in time for the final-round game against the Blues on Friday.

Gilbert hurt his wrist in the dying stages of the 35-30 win against the Reds last Friday, and his absence would be a big blow for the Highlanders.

The southerners were crossing their fingers for Gilbert, although the prognosis looks better for prop Saula Ma’u, who was also replaced in the later stages against the Reds.

“He [Gilbert] early this morning went off for an MRI, so we'll get the result on that a little bit later,” assistant coach Richard Whiffin said.

“I think Saula [Ma’u} has actually come through OK. Those were the only two bangs we got at the weekend so we're hoping that we’ll actually be all right.

“It’s his {Gilbert’s] wrist. He just got a bang on it so he’s gone off for a quick scan and we’ll see what comes of it.”

Whiffin confirmed that Thomas Umaga-Jensen (calf) would miss the Blues game as he continues to be troubled by a calf complaint.

If Gilbert does not make the starting line, Scott Gregory could come into the conversation at No 12, with Matt Whaanga a good bet to keep his place at No 13 after a solid debut against the Reds.

Whaanga, previously of Otago but now with Southland, represents the sort of local talent that Clarke Dermody wants to see in the Highlanders jersey, and the 25-year-old’s maturity was evident last Friday despite having only had four weeks of training with the squad.

“He was brilliant,” Whiffin said. “He was real nuts and bolts.

“He carried well, tackled well, he was in the right areas and put guys away when he had the choice.

“It’s been a steep learning curve for him, but it just shows those younger guys or guys that are given opportunity, they often take it.

“It means a lot to him. He's from the area and he played really well.”

Lock Will Tucker will be available, having played club rugby at the weekend, while Shannon Frizell is also free to play.

Frizell has played six games in succession – which could trigger a rest week under All Blacks player management protocols – but the Highlanders have been dealing with a locking crisis during that period.

The Highlanders will name their team on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders will send a delegation to the funeral of Josh Dickson’s younger brother Sam on Thursday. Sam Dickson died of cancer last week, and the Highlanders wore black armbands against the Reds in his memory.