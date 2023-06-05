Sir Wayne Smith: Former All Blacks, Black Ferns coach honoured with knighthood

Wayne Smith has been knighted for his services to rugby.

Sir Wayne Smith was surprised but honoured to receive a knighthood through rugby after 60 years in the game which started when he was playing barefoot as a “skinny little kid” in frosty Putāruru.

The 66-year-old has become one of the game’s most revered coaches after a playing career which included 17 tests and 18 matches for the All Blacks from 1980 to 1985.

Smith first represented Canterbury in 1979 after leaving Waikato for more playing opportunities, but it was his move to Italy in the 1980s when the first five-eighth first got a taste of coaching.

The rest is history. Smith, nicknamed “the Professor”, is renowned as one of rugby’s great coaching minds. He has achieved notable success in roles with the All Blacks and the Black Ferns, as well as the Crusaders and the Chiefs, and has been recognised for his services to rugby with a knighthood in the King’s Birthday Honours on Monday.

READ MORE:

* What incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson can expect from new mentor Wayne Smith

* Wayne Smith to join All Blacks, Black Ferns as performance coach

* Coaching guru Wayne Smith blasts the state of men's rugby after turning off Super Rugby game

* Mark Reason: All Blacks coach Ian Foster needs lessons in love from Razor and the Professor

* Can the All Blacks' painful World Cup lessons help Ian Foster harvest gold in France?



The Black Ferns’ co-captains, Ruahei Demant and Kennedy Simon, have also become members of the New Zealand Order of Merit after last year’s Rugby World Cup victory under Smith.

His knighthood is a phenomenal milestone from the game he loves and still analyses with enthusiastic detail.

He can vividly recall his introduction to rugby in South Waikato in the 1960s, aged six, when he was in bare feet until getting his first pair of boots as a 13-year-old.

“In the winters, the frost was so heavy, you could make snowballs from the ice,” Smith said.

“You used to play in bare feet, stand on one foot, when that got too cold, you'd stand on the other.

“My learning of rugby was all around backyard football, bull rush, and games like that against bigger kids that were fraught with danger.

“I was only a skinny little kid and had to learn how to protect myself, how to evade and how to sidestep and duck.”

Stuff Wayne Smith, centre, playing for Canterbury against Otago in a Ranfurly Shield match in 1984.

It’s no surprise Smith loved his teams to play with freedom and an attacking mindset.

Naturally, he was surprised with the recognition of a knighthood and paid tribute to all the coaches, players and staff he worked with. He has been immersed in coaching for more than 30 years after coming through the ranks as an astute playmaker in First XV rugby with Putāruru High School.

Smith made a special mention to his family for their support through his career which has taken them overseas to Italy, England and Japan, along with countless tours with national teams.

None more than his wife Trish – they have been together for 43 years – and their twin boys, Nick and Josh.

Staff Photographer/Stuff Wayne Smith, right, playing for the All Blacks in 1982.

“It's enormous for my family, coming from Putāruru, but rugby is a team game. You're reliant on so many people to be successful,” Smith said.

“There are so many people you're grateful to. I decided that was a bloody good reason to take the award. I'll be thinking about them when I get it and referring to them. That's what's made my career.”

Smith said his 92-year-old mother, Maureen, who still lives in Putāruru with family, was “over the moon” and that his late father, David, would have enjoyed the occasion, too.

“He would have had the champagne out Monday morning. He was Scottish, so maybe a whisky.”

Smith experienced coaching lows, too, struggling in his first season as the Crusaders coach before guiding them to successive Super Rugby titles in 1998 and 1999.

He also had the biggest job in the game, leading the All Blacks in 2000 and 2001, but was asked to reapply after failing to regain the Bledisloe Cup from Australia and lost the role to John Mitchell.

“Imagine what all your family goes through over the years as you get up to the higher levels and the criticism starts coming in. It's a long time for them to endure,” he said.

The public scrutiny while he coached the All Blacks was tough, but he would return as an assistant for the World Cup wins in 2011 and 2015 under Sir Graham Henry and Sir Steve Hansen respectively.

Smith left the All Blacks in 2017 to coach in Japan, with the Kobelco Steelers, after recovering from a prostate cancer scare.

He was back with New Zealand Rugby last year and reluctantly took the Black Ferns job at short notice after Glenn Moore’s sudden resignation, five months before their first World Cup on home soil.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Wayne Smith, right, joins ex-coaching partners Steve Hansen (left) and Graham Henry (centre) with knighthoods.

His impact, alongside some old mates such as Henry and scrum guru Mike Cron, was enormous as the Black Ferns won 12 matches on the bounce to win the World Cup at Eden Park in front of what was a world record for women’s rugby of 42,579.

Smith left the job after an intense six months but was crowned World Rugby’s coach of the year as the Black Ferns swept the global awards.

However, “the Professor” isn’t finished yet. He will return in 2024 in a new position as a performance coach to the All Blacks and Black Ferns.

“I always watch the game, I’m a student of it, always learning. I still love it, sometimes I'm critical of it,” Smith said.

“It’s been my life.”

Sir Wayne Smith’s coaching career

ASD Rugby Casale (Italy) 1986-88

Benetton Treviso (Italy) 1992-94

Crusaders coach 1997-99 (two Super Rugby titles in 1998 and 1999)

All Blacks coach 2000-01

Northampton Saints coach (England) 2001-04

All Blacks assistant coach 2004-11 (Rugby World Cup win in 2011)

Chiefs assistant coach 2012-14 (two Super Rugby titles in 2012 and 2013)

All Blacks assistant coach 2015-17 (Rugby World Cup win in 2015)

Kobelco Steelers, director of rugby (Japan) 2018-21

Black Ferns coach 2022 (Rugby World Cup win)