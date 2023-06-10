Highlanders season review: Another year of disappointment in Dunedin

The Highlanders’ season can ultimately be marked a ‘D’ for disappointment.

The southerners’ modest target of making the finals did not come to fruition, as injuries, a winless two-game tour of Australia and inconsistency under pressure ultimately cost them dearly.

Coach Clarke Dermody was always going to be up against it in his first year as the depth of the Highlanders’ squad compared unfavourably to their New Zealand rivals.

The Highlanders actually beat the teams in and around them on the ladder – the Fijian Drua, Reds, Rebels and Western Force – but they also had to play the full-strength Blues and Chiefs twice in the Super Rugby Pacific’s lopsided draw and they collected just one competition point from those four games.

They have now gone two years since beating a New Zealand team, and they will continue to struggle until they start bridging that gap.

A horror start against the Blues, Crusaders and Chiefs meant they were on the back foot from the start of the competition, and although they ended the campaign showing some real fight for the departing Aaron Smith, they needed to find that fire on a consistent basis.

Costly errors in key moments of games also hurt them, especially an inability to exit their territory cleanly after scoring points.

But, what stood out on a weekly basis was the lack of top-end talent in the backline, which meant the Highlanders had to work incredibly hard for their points, and rarely enjoyed the luxury of scoreboard pressure.

Jona Nareki’s return alleviated that somewhat – and Martin Bogado was building nicely until a nasty quad injury midseason – but the Highlanders have work to do to find a cutting edge to feed off their excellent scrum and hard-working loose forwards.

AT A GLANCE

Highlanders record: Played 14, Won 5, Lost 9. Point differential –97. Competition points: 24

Stuff’s season grade: D

Highlight: The 57-24 win against the Fijian Drua in Dunedin in March featured some genuinely good moments. Tellingly, a number of them were provided by younger players, with 21-year-old No 8 Nikora Broughton combining with 20-year-old No 10 Cam Millar for the last try. There is something to be said for youthful exuberance.

Lowlight: The 30-17 loss to the Western Force in April will go down in infamy as the first game of rugby that Wayne Smith turned over channels at halftime, but in the context the Highlanders’ season it was the limp defeat that ultimately cost them a finals berth.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Billy Harmon was arguably the form No 7 in the competition during the regular season.

Best player: Captain Billy Harmon played his way into All Blacks contention with a storming season that started a bit slowly but picked up enormous momentum as it progressed. He’s exactly the sort of ‘follow-me’ captain the Highlanders need as they bring through some youngers players who won’t be used to the weekly intensity of Super Rugby.

Must do better: Jonah Lowe started well, but by the end of the season he was out of favour as Scott Gregory occupied the No 14 jersey. The former Chiefs winger is a far better player than he showed in the second of half of the season.

Big mover: Sean Withy. The hard-nosed flanker is just 22, but he has future captain written all over him. Sam Gilbert was also a model of consistency and big tighthead prop Saula Ma’u, 23, deserves a mention after showing how destructive he can be at scrum time.

Recruitment gaps: Dynamism is needed at hooker and at No 6/No 8, while there are holes at No 10, the midfield and outside backs. Identifying them is the easy part – bringing them to Dunedin is another matter. Can Otago and Southland players put their hand up in the NPC?

Super Rugby Pacific hopes in 2024: There are no quick fixes for the Highlanders, who are likely to have a young squad next year. They will once again be in a fight to simply make the top eight, as the other four New Zealand sides will remain strong and the Fijian Drua will continue to improve.