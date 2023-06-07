Blues coach Leon MacDonald to coach All Blacks XV side against Japan

Leon MacDonald will get another crack at the All Black XV side.

The All Blacks’ feeder team will again be coached by Leon MacDonald this year, Stuff understands.

The Blues coach led the All Blacks XV on their two-game tour of Ireland and the UK last year, picking up an impressive 47-17 win against Ireland A in Dublin but falling to a 35-31 loss against the Barbarians in London the following week.

MacDonald will get the chance to improve that record with two games in Japan in July, against a Japan XV selection and then against the Brave Blossoms test side one week later.

The All Blacks XV squad will be announced on Sunday week at the same time the full All Blacks squad is announced for the Rugby Championship, and will offer a lifeline for the players who missed out on Ian Foster’s 36-man selection.

The All Blacks XV squad will also be selected by Foster and assistants Joe Schmidt and Jason Ryan.

It will therefore provide a clear insight into the All Blacks’ thinking in each position, and the games in Japan will be heavily scrutinised to see who stands up under test-like conditions.

Shaun Stevenson and Damian McKenzie both used the All Blacks XV side as a springboard last year, particularly in the game against Ireland A, and standout performers in Japan will give themselves a chance of making the All Blacks’ 33-man Rugby World Cup if injuries arise.

Given the competition for places in the All Blacks’ squad at halfback, hooker, in the loose forwards and outside backs, it’s certain a number of capped All Blacks will be included in the All Blacks XV to prove their form and fitness.

Players such as Blues flanker Akira Ioane and Hurricanes hooker Asafo Aumua could therefore find themselves lining up against the Jamie Joseph-coached Japan rather than assembling with the All Blacks for the Rugby Championship.

1 NEWS Rugby guru Wayne Smith, one of the game’s great innovators, is now Sir Wayne.

MacDonald’s retention as coach provides some continuity and will give the 45-year some more important international experience before he joins the All Blacks next year as an assistant to Scott Robertson.

The lack of international experienced was highlighted as one potential weakness of the coaching and management team being assembled by Robertson, although the appointment of coaching legend Wayne Smith as a mentor to Robertson mitigates some of those concerns.

Stuff also understands that Highlanders and former Wallabies team manager Paul McLaughlan has emerged as a strong candidate to replace the long-serving All Blacks manager Darren Shand, who announced last week that he will move on after the Rugby World Cup.

The highly experienced McLaughlan was the Wallabies’ team manager under Dave Rennie before Rugby Australia sacked the New Zealander and replaced him with Eddie Jones last year.