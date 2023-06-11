All Blacks set to reward uncapped Super Rugby standouts in Rugby Championship squad

Shaun Stevenson, centre, and Emoni Narawa in action for the Chiefs against the Reds on Saturday.

The All Blacks’ selection process for the 36-man Rugby Championship squad to be announced next Sunday has reached the pointy end with at least five uncapped players very much in contention.

Stuff understands that All Blacks selectors Ian Foster, Jason Ryan and Joe Schmidt are weighing up the merits of a pool of players numbering just above 40, with final deliberations to whittle that down to 36.

The presence of the uncapped players in that wider group points to a number of new names being read out next Sunday, with Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Tamaiti Williams, Cam Roigard and Billy Harmon firmly in the mix.

Stevenson’s chances of being named are strong, after he was named-checked with Narawa by All Blacks coach Ian Foster earlier in the season.

In fact, the debate might have even moved on from that point, with Beauden Barrett struggling for form and Will Jordan not long back from a lengthy spell out of the game.

Stevenson could therefore get a crack at the All Blacks’ No 15 jersey during the Rugby Championship if the selectors really want to find out if he can handle the test arena, and he has a pre-existing connection with in-form winger Mark Telea – both play for North Harbour.

Narawa also remains a player of high interest in the outside backs division, while Roigard’s strong performance against the Crusaders last week showed that he has maintained his early-season form.

Injuries will play a part in the make-up of the squad, and injuries to Crusaders props Joe Moody, George Bower and Fletcher Newell have opened the door for others to impress.

But big Crusaders prop Williams has kicked that door off its hinges with some huge performances in Super Rugby, and it would be a surprise not to see the 22-year-old rewarded on Sunday.

Highlanders captain Harmon possibly faces a more difficult route into the All Blacks given the presence of Sam Cane and Dalton Papalii, but his form has also been compelling and even if he misses out he is likely just one injury away from getting the nod.

David Havili’s hamstring injury has complicated the midfield picture a touch, but the All Blacks will be keen to cement some combinations during the Rugby Championship with Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane and Anton Lienert-Brown locked in.

Roger Tuivasa’s chances appear to be slim to non-existent after losing his place with the Blues, while Crusaders-bound powerhouse Levi Aumua might be best served by getting some rugby with the All Blacks XV side in Japan.

The Super Rugby quarterfinals and semifinals represent the last chance for All Blacks hopefuls to push their claims, with Blues players arguably having the most to prove.

While Mark Telea has been a standout for the Aucklanders and props Ofa Tuungafasi and Nepo Laulala have found some form, a number of other Blues are still looking for consistency.

Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Papalii, and Akira Ioane have not found top gear this season for varying reasons.

SKY SPORT A brilliant try to Finlay Christie kick-starts the Blues as they steam into Super Rugby Pacific semifinals.

Bryce Heem has performed admirably, but the All Blacks are likely considering younger options if there is a gap in the midfield.

Finlay Christie also faces serious competition for a halfback berth, with Brad Weber’s combination with Chiefs No 10 Damian McKenzie likely to appeal, despite Weber’s move to Stade Francais after the Rugby World Cup.

Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava also remains in the picture, meaning that Aaron Smith, Weber, Christie, Roigard and Fakatava are fighting for three likely All Blacks spots while the pair who miss out are challenged to perform for the All Blacks XV side.

The returns of the highly rated Josh Lord and Ethan Blackadder this weekend will also be closely watched, and both could yet make the squad despite missing large chunks of rugby in recent times.

Possible 36-man All Blacks squad

Hookers: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Codie Taylor, Dane Coles

Props: Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Ofa Tuungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Tamaiti Williams

Locks: Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa'i, Scott Barrett, Josh Lord

Loose forwards: Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Shannon Frizell, Dalton Papalii, Luke Jacobson, Hoskins Sotutu, Ethan Blackadder

Halfbacks: Aaron Smith, Brad Weber, Cam Roigard

No 10s: Richie Mo'unga, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie

Midfielders: Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Braydon Ennor/Jack Goodhue

Outside backs: Will Jordan, Mark Telea, Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Caleb Clarke