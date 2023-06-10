New Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh puts a target on New Zealand

The former Waratahs flanker had plenty of battles with New Zealand on the field, and has high ambitions in his new role in the boardroom. He tells the Sydney Morning Herald how he will achieve them.

Since you retired in 2011, the success rates of Australian rugby have nosedived. Has Australian rugby become too comfortable with losing?

You see it across every sport, winning is a habit and losing is a habit. It’s subconscious and just becomes ingrained. Historically, in sport in Australia we have overachieved on a global scale because of that culture and ambition to be the best. We need to reset that and there is a good opportunity, I believe, with the talent we have coming through. And I genuinely believe the Australian public want us to do well in rugby, and this is a reset moment, around lifting the bar and lifting our standards, and expectations, and lifting our aspirations. And we have a great runway with the events we have coming our way.

Between 1996 and 2005, Australian teams had a success rate of almost 70 per cent in Super Rugby, but since 2016 it’s been in the 40s. Can Australia afford to have five teams in Super Rugby?

There is no doubt the performances are well below what they need to be. I often talk about pathways and we used to beat the New Zealand teams in schoolboys and under-19s, and so on. So you get used to it and when you beat them in a Bledisloe, you’re not surprised because you have been doing it all the way through. I think that’s similar with Super Rugby. We can’t be losing week-in, week-out in Super Rugby and then go out and expect to win Test matches.

A big areas of focus will be about how do we support Super Rugby clubs to perform better than what we are, and that will involve how we attract players to our game and how do we bring players through the pathway? Then it’s also about how we do get creative in terms of marquee players and so on, there can be beneficial effect to playing alongside elite players. It is about lifting the standards and pushing players up to a winning level.

So five teams then? No going back?

The tournament we have and the coverage we have across the five teams, we have the potential for Super Rugby to be a really strong tournament. We just need to get better talent into our five teams and perform at a higher level.

An open player market with New Zealand has been floated. What other ways can you make Super Rugby into a better product? Because it’s not flying.

Better players into the tournament is one. The partnership we have with New Zealand is important in terms of whether is eligibility across the tournament and teams. Law variations you can play around with, but it’s more about the execution and interpretation of existing laws to make a better, more free-flowing product. Then there are questions around how do we get more creative around scheduling to get a broader audience who love sport also watching rugby. We have a good opportunity to work with our broadcasters and partners on that.

Do you want to improve the relationship with New Zealand or do you think it’s healthy to have tension there?

I want to beat New Zealand. I think that’s what all Australians want. All Australians want to beat the All Blacks, and their Super Rugby teams. That will be a healthy relationship, when we are beating them. Where there has been some disparity, it’s because we haven’t performed at the levels we need to. It is important to have a healthy level of tension, but also to work together so we can take on the world.

Your chairman, Hamish McLennan, is very forthright in his views, and ending up having a strained relationship with your predecessor, Andy Marinos. How will you handle that dynamic?

Any relationship between a chair and a CEO needs to be strong, and it needs to be transparent and it needs to be robust. But the culture of the team is most important, and how that works best is when the culture between the executive and the board is strong.

I am really excited to be working with a chair and a board that is engaged as they are. When you look at the skill set and governance framework of the Rugby Australia board, and the skills matrix and the way it is put together, we have some amazing skill set. So how do we leverage that? And embrace the board leaning in on aspects where they have world-class skills. I actually think it is a big positive for us as an executive, for the board to be willing to lean in on strategic issues. I am more excited than I am concerned.

As a board member, why did you feel it was necessary to let Dave Rennie go and hire Eddie Jones?

Firstly, Dave did an amazing job in bringing together the team and the culture, and he was very well liked by the players. He did an amazing job and should be recognised for that.

But as a board the view was we are pretty aspirational around where we want to be, in regards to winning percentages and world rankings. The belief was this is a squad that can be on top of the world and the opportunity came up with Eddie.

You referenced the upcoming Lions tour, and two home World Cups, as massive “revenue events” this week. Can you give us a figure of how much you’ll bank and what are you going to do to ensure the windfall won’t disappear, as it did post-2003?

On the actual dollar number, I don’t want to give a dollar number because I don’t want to anchor ourselves on a number. I want us to be aspirational in what we can generate in regards to revenue.

Most importantly, when we think about the distribution of revenues, first and foremost, how do you get up a legacy fund in perpetuity that secures the game financially, forever? That’s really important. And we’ll quarantine that fund.

Then naturally there will be an investment fund to spend on the game across Australia, and to ensure we have the best athletes to succeed, and then maximise the revenue.

It’s an exciting time. Our most important responsibility is to ensure the game is financially secure in perpetuity.

There has been chat the Giteau Law will changed for this World Cup, with Eddie Jones getting exemptions to pick more than three players. Will that happen?

We did a lot of work with the actual policy, with the three (picks per series), and the engagement with member unions to make sure that was the right number. It is tricky one, because there is a balance between winning Wallabies and the integrity of Super Rugby. You have to have the right balance.

Then there is the process of looking at who is available offshore, and asking is there a significant delta between their ability and what they bring to the squad, in comparison to what we have onshore. It is three, with an exemption for a fourth or a fifth? Then depending on what Eddie and his staff request, then we go through those depth charts. It will be a pretty robust process because it’s important we have as many Australians playing onshore as we can.

Will you sign off on those requests?

It will come through the rugby committee, to the board.

Finally, can Australia win the 2023 World Cup?

I think we can win everything. We are not that far away. I genuinely think we can win everything.