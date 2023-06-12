'Pretty emotional day' as Ben Morresey's team play in his honour

Timaru Boys’ High School U-18 Whites players Jock Johnson and George Walsh embrace members of Ben Morresey’s family as they give them his jersey before the match against Kaiapoi RFC U-18 on Saturday.

It was an emotional day at School Park as a Timaru Boys’ High School student and rugby player who died in a farm vehicle incident a week earlier was remembered

The school’s head of rugby Edward Patterson said while Saturday was a normal competition day it was also one of the most emotional, as people remembered Ben Morresey and paid tribute to his parents.

“Jock Johnson and George Walsh presented Ben’s parents, Greg and Ali, and his sister, with Ben’s number 11 jersey,” Patterson said.

“Greg and Ali manage the team and are really involved, so they were there like they normally would be despite everything.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Jock Johnson and George Walsh with Ben Morresey’s jersey, which was presented to his parents before the game.

Patterson said both games played at School Park held a minute’s silence in honour of Ben’s life, and all games played by TBHS at the weekend did the same.

Ben’s team, “gave it everything” on Saturday, winning 43-40 against Kaiapoi RFC u-18, Patterson said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Ben’s team and coaches observe a minute's silence before their game on Saturday.

“They just hung on.

“Ben was one of those players that moved around a lot on the field, you could put him anywhere, he was a mix and match.

“He was a really nice boy who played every game with everything he had.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The side celebrate after winning their match against Kaiapoi RFC U-18 43-40, a game played in honour of Ben.

Patterson said Ben had a strong future ahead of him in the school and he had expected him to do well in a leadership position next year, which would have been his last year at high school.

“We have lost a very good young man in our community,” Patterson said.

“I like to think Saturday was a fitting tribute for Ben.”