All Black turned entrepreneur Marc Ellis buys share in the Highlanders with former team-mates

Otago alumni Marc Ellis, Taine Randell, John Blaikie, John Timu and Simon Maling have taken a share in the Highlanders in a positive sign for the Super Rugby club after a challenging season.

The quintet – along with other shareholders – are all part of an investment vehicle that has secured 11% of the Highlanders for a six-figure sum in a purchase from chair Peter Kean.

Ellis, the dual-code star turned entrepreneur, has also been appointed as a Highlanders director.

“Any reason to spend more time in the best part of the country with solid southern folk needs little encouragement,” Ellis said in a statement. “I am seriously enthused about reconnecting with the community and with Highlanders rugby.

“As the late great Gordy Hunter would say, ‘Don’t forget your roots lad and don’t be afraid to give back’.”

Ellis, 51, enjoyed a successful career in rugby and league and subsequently became a broadcasting identity, but he made his millions from building up and then selling the Charlie’s juice brand with partners Stefan Lepionka and Simon Neal.

The firm was sold for $129 million in 2011, and Ellis is reported to have made $18m from the deal.

Kean has a long association with Ellis going back to the Ellis’ time with Otago in the early 1990s, and Ellis recently credited Kean for helping him get Charlie’s off the ground in the early days of the company.

Kean said Ellis was keen to invest from the first moment contact was made.

“It actually started with a phone call to John Blaikie,” Kean told Stuff. “My vision for the whole Highlanders group was to try and become more embedded in the region.

“So, when I started to buy some more shares, I rang John Blaikie and said, ‘I reckon you can get a group together and maybe look at 10%’.

“He said, ‘What about Marc Ellis? You know him better than me.’ So I rang Marc, and he was he in.”

Ellis played 65 times for Otago between 1991-1995 and 11 times for the Highlanders in 2000, and Kean said they needed his skills – and exuberance – on the board.

“Marc will certainly bring that marketing [nous] and those commercial relationships, especially with some of the group that he's got with him,” Kean said.

“But it’s also just his passion for the Highlanders region. The more I talked to him about it, the more excited he gets.

“He's never really let that Highlanders/Otago/Dunedin connection go, and he's always been a very big advocate for it.

“We need more of that, the Highlanders need more of that, and just a bit more cheekiness.”

Ellis will be joined on the board by another new director, Chris Gallaher.

The Dunedin-born, Australia-based businessman is the majority shareholder of an entity that has bought 10% of the Highlanders – with Otago rugby icon Arran Pene also part of that group.

“While I have not lived in Dunedin for a while, it remains my spiritual home and getting involved with the Highlanders with a group of longstanding mates and colleagues was an opportunity I was never going to pass up,” Gallaher said in a statement.

Kean (33%) and Nelson-based businessman Shane Drummond (33%) remain the Highlanders’ biggest shareholders.

Kean also said he believed New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia would reconcile their differences over the formation of a commission for Super Rugby Pacific, a body that would oversee renewed marketing efforts for the competition.

“I believe that there's a will, so there's a way,” Kean said. “NZ Rugby and Rugby Australia, it's been public that they've had their moments and we've been caught in the middle of it, but we are pretty confident that even though there might have to be some sort of compromise, we believe we'll get there.”