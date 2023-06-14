Super Rugby team of the week: Did Cam Roigard just land an All Blacks spot?

Cam Roigard passes the ball against the Brumbies in Canberra.

ANALYSIS: Even before the narrow loss to the Brumbies on Saturday Cam Roigard was on the All Blacks’ radar, Stuff understands.

The Hurricanes halfback is one of a number of uncapped players who have made it through to the final stages of the All Blacks’ selection process for the Rugby Championship squad, to be announced on Sunday.

His performance against the Brumbies – and in particular one part of it – was therefore important.

Roigard has an attribute that none of his halfback rivals possess – a left boot, and a big one at that.

As Hurricanes coach Jason Holland noted after the Brumbies loss, Roigard used that boot time and time again to get his side out of trouble following Brumbies restarts.

Roigard has a fast, snappy kicking action that reduces the chances of a chargedown, and he routinely kicks the ball 40-50 metres even with little angle to work with.

He is at No 9 in Stuff’s team of the week, and he might have done enough in Canberra to make sure his name is read out on Sunday.

15 Shaun Stevenson (Chiefs): The form fullback in New Zealand. Enough said.

14 Emoni Narawa (Chiefs): Somewhat remarkably, Mark Telea and Narawa ran for the same amount of metres – 117 – at the weekend, so both have been included in this week’s team.

13 Rieko Ioane (Blues): His game is still developing but when he just runs hard and with aggression he is an almighty handful.

12 Jack Goodhue (Crusaders): Reads the game so well, and helped to shut down the Drua’s attack.

11 Mark Telea (Blues): Yes, he is predominately a No 14 – but how can you leave him out?

10 Richie Mo’unga (Crusaders): The single-biggest threat to anyone else who wants to take the title off the Crusaders.

9 Cam Roigard (Hurricanes): No highlights reel moments, but his core skills were absolutely on point.

8 Christian Lio-Willie (Crusaders): Another high-impact performance from the back-rower, who slammed into the Fijians all evening.

7 Dalton Papalii (Blues): Hasn't had a great season by his standards but looked like he was regaining some form at Eden Park.

6 Devan Flanders (Hurricanes): Showed real pace for his individual try from the back of the scrum.

5 Tom Robinson (Blues): The lineout was supposed to be the Blues’ Achilles heel against the Waratahs, but the big Northlander did a great job.

4 Brodie Retallick (Chiefs): The All Black’s half-break was the key moment in the phase of play leading to Pita Gus Sowakula’s matchwinning try.

3 Nepo Laulala (Blues): The Blues’ front row is roaring into form at the right time of the season, with the scrum anchored superbly by the All Black.

2 Ricky Riccitelli (Blues): He has earnt a crack at the All Blacks XV squad that will be named on Sunday for two games in Japan.

1 Ofa Tuungafasi (Blues): Like Laulala, the big Aucklander just keeps getting the job done up front.