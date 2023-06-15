Sanzaar says Rugby Championship isn't moving, despite claims of own chair Hamish McLennan

The All Blacks will continue to play the Rugby Championship in the August-September window.

Sanzaar has been forced to put out a statement “to clear up any misunderstanding” about the window for the Rugby Championship after Rugby Australia chair Hamish McLennan claimed it could move to March-April from its current place of August-September on the calendar.

McLennan, who is currently chair of Sanzaar, told a NZME podcast that Australia was open to moving it to earlier in the year in support of South Africa, but that NZ Rugby was in opposition.

“It’s going to land on NZ Rugby’s doorstep, and they’ve got to decide what they’re going to do,” he said.

However, within hours Sanzaar shot down that suggestion, noting that despite the claims of its own chair a deal to keep the Rugby Championship in place had already been signed earlier this year.

“Sanzaar would like to clear up any misunderstanding surrounding the future playing window for the Rugby Championship,” it said in a statement.

“This follows an interview with Rugby Australia and current Sanzaar chairman Hamish McLennan on a New Zealand podcast “Rugby Direct” in which he discussed the Rugby Championship schedule.

“Sanzaar can reiterate that until 2026 the existing mini-tour match schedule is locked in.

“Furthermore, the Rugby Championship window will not change from 2026 with the national unions working on competition models for the August/September window to ensure maximum high performance and commercial outcomes.

“Sanzaar is part of World Rugby’s working programme that is exploring the potential creation of a global calendar, and review of playing windows, as part of the Games’ work on the wider Regulation 9 (player availability) review.

“The Sanzaar Executive Committee has agreed the Rugby Championship has to fit into the existing sanctioned World Rugby playing windows for international rugby matches.

“Sanzaar apologises for any confusion on the Rugby Championship playing schedule.”

The chair of Sanzaar operates on a rotating basis, and McLennan will hold it for the next two years.

Stuff first reported in May that the Rugby Championship wasn’t going to move, but the subject appears to have become a political football as Rugby Australia and New Zealand Rugby get to the sharp end of negotiations regarding the Super Rugby commission.

Stuff understands the meeting that confirmed the existing Rugby Championship window took place in Paris in early May, and the decision was subsequently communicated to World Rugby, the Six Nations and the respective players’ associations.

McLennan’s remarks therefore raised eyebrows on Thursday and Sanzaar’s statement points to a reasonable degree of confusion and frustration behind the scenes.

A few of the great All Blacks of all time experienced racism when New Zealand Rugby stopped them from touring South Africa because they were Māori. The NZ government has never apologised for their role allowing South Africa to ban the Māori players from three tours. Source: video clips from TVNZ/Spectrum Communications.

NZRPA chief executive Rob Nichol told Stuff last week that the proposal to move the Rugby Championship to earlier in the year would cause massive upheaval in New Zealand, but the idea had died when the impact it would have on northern hemisphere club competitions became apparent.

“One of the big issues was the Regulation 9 release window would have to change,” Nichol said, referring to the World Rugby rule that governs the release of players from their clubs.

“Very quickly, everyone realised this would have a massive impact on the northern hemisphere competitions, with Argentinian and South African players playing in those competitions.

“What's the practicality of that? So it never really got to our table as a firm proposal, because it fell over that hurdle.”

The creation of a March-April player release window, following the Six Nations window in February-March, would mean that European and South African clubs would be deprived of some of their players for three consecutive months during their club seasons.