New Zealand fight back in second half to beat Wales at World Rugby U20 championships

New Zealand fight back from deficit to beat Wales at under-20 Rugby World Championships

At Paarl Gymnasium, Paarl: New Zealand 27 (Caleb Tangitau, Macca Springer, Sam Hainsworth-Fa’aofo, Che Clark tries; Taha Kemara 2 con, Harry Godfrey pen) Wales 26 (Lewis Lloyd, Dan Edwards, Morgan Morse, Sam Scarfe tries; Dan Edwards 3 con) HT: 5-19.

The New Zealand under-20s avoided an upset loss to Wales in their opening game of the World Rugby under-20 championship.

New Zealand were forced to dig deep in their tournament opener in the South African city of Paarl on Sunday (NZ time). They fought back from 19-5 down at halftime to hold off a plucky Welsh side 27-26.

Wales failed to win a game in the U20 Six Nations, but were able to frustrate New Zealand in the first half.

Taking a 19-5 advantage into halftime, Wales would have been confident of causing an early boilover in the tournament.

New Zealand rallied in the second half, scoring three tries, and restricting Wales to one after they had crossed for three first half tries.

A close range penalty from fullback Harry Godfrey pushed New Zealand ahead 20-19 in the 55th minute.

Christiaan Kotze/Photosport New Zealand celebrate after beating Wales 27-26 in their opening game of the under-20 Rugby World Championships in Paarl.

First-five Taha Kemara, who is on the Crusaders’ books, set up a crucial try at a key moment in the second half. Kemara cross-kicked towards the wing of Super Rugby Pacific team-mate Macca Springer who leapt in the air and tapped it into the hands of unmarked blindside Che Clark for the try.

Trailing 27-19, Wales scored a late converted try through Sam Scarfe, but it proved too little, too late.

New Zealand’s next match is against defending champions France on Thursday at 11.30pm NZT. France opened their campaign with a 75-12 win over Japan. France beat Wales 67-16 in the Six Nations.