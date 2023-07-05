New Zealand Under-20s fail to make World Rugby championship semis despite win over Japan

Winger Macca Springer scores three tries in big win against Japan

New Zealand’s recent struggles at World Rugby under-20 championship have continued after a 62-19 win against Japan wasn’t enough to book a spot in the semifinals.

Three tries to Crusaders winger Macca Springer against Japan – who are coached by incoming Crusaders mentor Rob Penney – made sure that New Zealand secured a convincing win, but they fell short of a semifinals berth on points differential following a 35-14 loss to France last week.

Captain Noah Hotham was disconsolate after the Japan match, noting that they missed the chance to get the “67 clear points” they needed to progress into the top four in South Africa.

The semifinals will be contested by France, Ireland, England and South Africa in a disappointing tournament for nations who play in Super Rugby Pacific.

New Zealand and old rivals Australia will meet on Monday (midnight NZ Time) in the battle for the consolation prize of a fifth-placed finish.

New Zealand got off to the worst possible start as Japan scythed through the midfield defence to open the scoring, and two more tries from Japan during the contest – the last one from a lineout drive – gave the New Zealanders a mountain to climb on the scoreboard.

Coach Clark Laidlaw’s men were also guilty of blowing numerous try-scoring chances through handling errors.

Yet, the day had started promisingly for New Zealand, with an unlikely 22-22 draw between Australia and England giving them the chance to qualify for the semifinals as the highest-ranked runner-up in the pool stages.

Under the tournament format, the winners of the three pools progress automatically to the last four, followed by the best runner-up.

Ultimately, however, New Zealand’s big loss to France – and their scratchy 27-26 win against Six Nations strugglers Wales – came back to haunt them.

Springer showed his class and finishing power with three tries against Japan, and the young New Zealanders scored some fine long-range efforts, but there was a lack of polish throughout the performance.

This is the first World Rugby under-20 championship since 2019 due to Covid-19, and suggests that New Zealand Rugby is now playing catch-up with the northern hemisphere nations.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Macca Springer in action for the New Zealand under-20 side (FILE PHOTO).

New Zealand finished seventh in 2019 and fourth in 2018, and have not won the tournament since 2017.

Their finishing place this year is yet to be decided, as they will now face two playoff matches in a bid to finish fifth.

However, that is not a given, with results in the tournament so far showing that the likes of Georgia, Italy and Argentina can more than handle their own.

New Zealand also struggled in the two-game series against Australia in Wellington last month, losing the first game 34-26 and winning the second game 19-18.

The underwhelming campaign will therefore put the spotlight on the pathways and development, despite NZ Rugby’s investment in setting up the Super Rugby under-20 competition in Taupō.