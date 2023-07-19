Rugby's search for 'Holy Grail' concussion test takes step forward in Farah Palmer Cup

New Zealand Rugby medical manager Karen Rasmussen concedes the current HIA process to detect and manage concussions has its limitations but believes a new saliva test trial could pave the way for a game-changing assessment that is both quick and simple.

Every Farah Palmer Cup player across all provincial unions will take part in the saliva test trial – which is also backed by World Rugby – and samples will be collected if a player is suspected of suffering a concussion.

In the event of a brain injury chemicals are produced that can be detected in saliva, and although the current trial will involve sending the samples overseas for analysis, Rasmussen said the end-goal of pitchside concussion test was a step closer.

“We don't have a point of care tests where you can basically do the swab and get the results straight away...[but] then hopefully in time, the science will catch up, and we'll have that point-of-care test that can then be available to give us a more objective measure of whether someone's had a concussion or not,” she said.

“We saw it with Covid, and the 15-minute test that we can do for that. So, there's definitely the potential for that.”

Such a test would transform rugby, and eliminate the controversy surrounding the current three-step HIA process.

Last year, Ireland prop Jeremy Loughman was visibly dazed in a match against the Māori All Blacks in Hamilton, but passed his HIA1 test and returned to the field.

Rasmussen said a reliable saliva test could eliminate human error and subjectivity from concussion management.

“Every tool that we can use to increase the accuracy of concussion identification is a good thing,” she said.

“I think the HIA process is a good one, but it relies on people, and people make mistakes and things get missed.

“So, being able to have something objective, as well as the clinical arm, is important.”

Auckland Storm captain Eloise Blackwell, a 46-test Black Fern, is at the coalface when it comes to concussion and the women’s game.

Astonishingly, even the HIA process wasn’t in place during last year’s Farah Palmer Cup – the competition was still being run under community rugby guidelines – but that has changed this season, and Blackwell said the additional saliva test was a significant development.

“This is going to be huge for our game to be able to gather evidence and data moving forward,” Blackwell said.

“...for players, it will give us that reassurance, because it's so easy. It will be so easy to find out whether we do have a head knock. It's going to be pretty big going forward.”

The trial will involve taking samples at each stage of the HIA process – after the incident, a few hours post-match, and then again a few days after the game.

Comparing the results to baseline tests supplied by all players before the season should provide an accurate assessment of not just the concussion itself, but the recovery time needed.

Blackwell’s interest in the area is also twofold, as she coaches rugby at Epsom Girls’ Grammar School in Auckland and has a duty of care to her young players.

“People need to understand your brain is so important, and at the end of the day it is just a game that we're playing.” she said.

1 NEWS New Zealand Rugby says it's a 'big step' in the right direction for the women's game here and globally.

“I've had to remove players, and some of them do get quite mad about it, but in due course they realise and understand the importance of it.”

Rasmussen said the ultimate goal of those working in the concussion area was not to remove the game’s inherent physicality, but rather to give its participants as much information and care as possible.

“You can get it to a level that everyone understands what that risk is, and we're doing all that we can to try and minimise the risk of our players having a concussion,” she said.

“All these little pieces of work that we're doing in the community game and in the professional game is all geared towards preventing concussions from happening, and identifying them accurately when they do happen.”