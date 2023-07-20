Combined Australia-New Zealand XV to take on British and Irish Lions in 2025

Rugby Australia is hopeful that players such as Japan-bound Richie Mo’unga can be lured back for the game against the Lions.

The man who captained the last Anzac XV in 1989 hopes the revival of the side for the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour will be a success, despite opposition to the trans-Tasman team from Wallabies coach Eddie Jones.

The British and Irish Lions are scheduled to take on an Australia-New Zealand “invitational″⁣ team in Adelaide as part of a nine-game tour of Australia in 2025, in which Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney will host test matches.

Two years out from the opening Test at Suncorp Stadium, the fixtures for the 2025 Lions tour was announced in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Early planning had the Queensland capital missing out on one of the matches, but Brisbane was confirmed as having retained its position as host of the first test match, followed by a second test at the MCG and a third at Accor Stadium in Sydney.

All five Australian teams – Melbourne Rebels, ACT Brumbies, Western Force, Queensland Reds and NSW Waratahs – will play tour matches against the Lions, ending speculation that only three would get a chance to play.

The schedule does not include a clash between the Lions and a combined Pacific Islands team, but the Rebels are looking at including Pasifika talent in their squad for the midweek fixture.

As was the case in the final game of the 1989 Lions tour, the upcoming series will include a revival of an Anzac invitational XV at Adelaide Oval.

Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh confirmed he did not expect active All Blacks to be part of the team, but it will instead be a combination of Australia “A” players and New Zealand players not involved in the All Blacks’ test series against France, which is being played at the same time.

That could involve New Zealand players based overseas, such as Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett.

Jones made it clear he wasn’t a fan of the concept, saying he did not want to be involved.

“I don’t want to be involved with Kiwis,” a po-faced Jones said on stage.

Elaborating later, Jones indicated he would have preferred a straight Australia A v Lions clash. Jones coached the Australia A team against the Lions in 2001.

“I think to get players exposure at the higher level, your next run of players, is a big advantage, and possibly that’s an opportunity missed,” Jones said.

However, former Wallabies captain Nick Farr-Jones, who captained the 1989 Anzac side, said he hoped the fixture was the start of something. In the 1989 clash, only three Kiwi players featured in the game at Ballymore, due to it being voluntary for the New Zealanders.

“Of course you’d like to see it work,” Farr-Jones said. “Today was the anniversary of a battle on the Western Front, in France, it was close to Pozieres, and we lost 5500 men. It was Kiwis and Aussies, we sacrificed together.

“Yes, we go hard in sport, but we have so much in common, and it would be nice, against the British and Irish Lions, when they come together as four nations, that we can come together as two nations.

“Those Barbarians-style games are about fun and enjoyment. You want to win ... but it is about mateship and friendship, and those things last forever.”

Waugh said the fixture was a chance to add a “fourth test”-style clash to the schedule, but whether there is significant interest from offshore based New Zealand players remains to be seen.

Given it is not a test match, the players and clubs involved will not be subject to World Rugby’s regulation 9, which forces clubs to release players.

“I think the way the scheduling works, it won’t be players who are currently in the All Blacks because they have the French that weekend,” Waugh said.

“But if you think about the profile of some of the current All Blacks who are playing today but may not be playing in ’25, you could lure them back to play a game at Adelaide Oval in front of a full house against the Lions.

“It could be a really exciting opportunity, not only for them but also for rugby.”