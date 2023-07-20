Rugby Australia chair backs Eddie Jones as winless coach predicts All Blacks shock

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones speaks during the British and Irish Lions tour launch in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Rugby Australia chair Hamish McLennan says the “wolf pack” need to calm down after two Wallabies’ defeats from two games under Eddie Jones, saying he never expected the new coach to turn the team around overnight.

McLennan’s comments came as Jones continued to be bullish about the Wallabies’ chances against the All Blacks in Melbourne next week, saying he felt like the undefeated Kiwis had not been put “under pressure” early in their two wins over Argentina and the Springboks.

Rugby Australia sacked Dave Rennie as Wallabies coach in January to make way for Jones, who was brought back into the job he held between 2001 and 2005.

Amid great hype, Jones declared his ambition to take Australia back to the world No.1 ranking, but after the opening two tests of The Rugby Championship the Wallabies have slipped backwards, dropping from No.7 to No.8 in the world rankings this week after losing to Argentina in Sydney.

The results have prompted criticism of Rugby Australia and McLennan, who was the driving force behind recruiting Jones when he was axed as England coach in December.

However, the unrepentant RA chairman fired back, saying he was not panicking after the two defeats and that Jones’ appointment was always intended to be a long-term project.

“It’s unrealistic to think that Eddie would win every game and turn it around overnight,” McLennan said.

“Eddie has to completely rewire the team and RA needs to change the whole ecosystem to be more like Ireland and New Zealand.

“Dave [Rennie] was there for three years and had a win rate of 36 per cent and Eddie needs time to get it right.

“I was always looking at Eddie for the 2024-27 cycle, so to have him early is a bonus for us.”

McLennan said he had no regrets about making the move to change coaches in a Rugby World Cup year, and was reassured by public and private statements of support for the move to bring back Jones.

“Some of the most senior rugby officials at World Rugby, South Africa, an esteemed ex-New Zealand rugby coach, legendary Wallabies and even Michael Cheika have all said bringing Eddie back was the right call,” McLennan said.

“The level of professionalism and work ethic Eddie brought to us is next level and I think he is brilliant. But it will take time. He had a 1000 per cent support from myself, Waughy and the RA board.

“The wolf pack need to calm down and will need to be patient.”

After a few days off, Jones’ squad will reconvene on Thursday ahead of the first Bledisloe Cup clash next week at the MCG.

Jones said he had reviewed the loss to Argentina and, though the team had no right to be confident against a flying All Blacks team with “a spinnaker out”, the Wallabies coach continued to be optimistic about Australia’s chances.

“It was a disappointing result, [but] have we learnt from the game?” Jones said. “Yes, we will learn from the game, and we’ll be better for the New Zealand game.

“I quite fancy ourselves against New Zealand. They haven’t been put under any pressure yet. And I think we’ve got the ability to put them under some pressure.

“Well, I don’t think we’ve got any right to be confident. But what we can do is prepare really well, get out of the blocks, put them under pressure, which we will do.

“I like coaching against New Zealand. It’s like the highlight of the year.”

The Wallabies’ remaining three games before the World Cup are against New Zealand (twice) and France.

Asked if the Wallabies could go into the Rugby World Cup with confidence if they don’t manage a win before the tournament, Jones said: “One hundred per cent. Yeah, these are important games, very important games.

“We’ve got the Bledisloe Cup, we haven’t won it for 22 years, but what you do at the World Cup, as compared to what you did before the World Cup, is two completely different things”